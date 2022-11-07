Israeli President Isaac Herzog landed in Sharm el-Sheikh Monday morning, to lead the Israeli delegation to the COP27 climate summit.

Herzog is standing in for Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who canceled his participation in the conference in light of his party's unsuccessful showing in last week's Israeli elections.

Shortly after arriving, Herzog met with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed.

Later on Monday, Herzog held a face to face meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan, where they discussed the regional partnership between the two countries and the UAE on various climate-related issues, including rehabilitating the southern portion of the Jordan River.

Open gallery view Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Jordan's King Abdullah II meet in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday. Credit: Haim Tzach / GPO

Additionally, Herzog and Abdullah II spoke about various regional issues and improving relations between Israel and Jordan.

The president is set to open Israel's pavilion at the conference, which will mainly showcase Israel's technological capabilities. The cost of the pavilion, which is intended for public relations and branding purposes, is 5 million shekels ($1.4 million).

For comparison, the annual budget assigned by the Israeli government to the administrative division dealing with preparation for the effects of climate change on the country is 1 million shekels.

The Israeli delegation to COP27 includes various government representatives such as Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton, Science, Technology and Space Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen, and Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Freige, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, civil society, the private sector, academia, and more.