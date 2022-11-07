SHARM EL-SHEIKH — Sources familiar with the negotiations taking place behind closed doors at the COP27 climate summit told Haaretz that rather than focus on reducing emissions or pressuring other countries to meet their climate goals, Egyptian negotiators are instead honing in on the amounts of money that Western governments will allocate to countries in the global south that are bearing the brunt of the climate crisis.

A source at the conference said American officials conveyed harsh messages to the Egyptian hosts that the most critical issue at the conference — reducing emissions and pressuring countries to meet temperature targets — was pushed to the margins of the discussions.

If the issue does not come up in discussions today, the source said, the Americans are reportedly expected to issue an official document on the topic tomorrow. "As things stand – the leaders of this conference are not even trying to reach the 1.5 degree Celsius target, it is not on the table," said one of the sources.

Open gallery view Army troops evacuate people from a flood-hit area in Rajanpur, district of Punjab, Pakistan, in August. Extreme weather is worsening as the world warms, with a study calculating that human-caused climate change increased Pakistan’s flood-causing rain by up to 50%. Credit: Asim Tanveer /AP

Earlier in the day, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi spoke at the conference and said that in order to avoid the point of no return, "all G20 countries must accelerate their transition to renewable energies." According to al-Sissi, "in this decade, developed countries must lead."

In his speech, al-Sisi emphasized the need to transfer funds from developed countries to developing countries - one of the key issues of this year's conference. In his speech, al-Sissi called "for a historic agreement between developed economies and emerging economies - a climate solidarity agreement. An agreement in which all countries make an additional effort to reduce emissions this decade in accordance with the 1.5 degree target. An agreement in which richer countries and international financial institutions provide financial assistance and technical aid to help emerging economies accelerate their transition to renewable energies." Al-Sisi also noted that "the two major economies - the U.S. and China - have a special responsibility to join the efforts to make this agreement a reality."

The U.S. is the single-most polluting country in the history of the planet and bears the greatest responsibility for the climate crisis. However, since the election of President Joe Biden – who is expected to arrive at the conference on Friday – the U.S. has pledged to put the climate crisis at the top of its agenda and has recently managed to pass the most significant climate bill in its history worth 370 billion dollars in funding.

John Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, has already arrived at Sharm El-Sheikh to take part in the conference.

Galit Cohen, head of Israel's Ministry for Environmental Protection who represents Israel in the discussions, confirmed the details, saying that there is "anger at the Egyptians because they do not give room for mitigation and fear a repeat of Glasgow. We know how urgent it is to increase the targets."

President Isaac Herzog is leading the Israeli delegation at the 12-day-long UN climate change conference in Egypt, where nations will try to advance a global agreement to tackle the crisis.

Since arriving on Monday, Herzog has held bilateral meetings with the United Arab Emirates' Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and Jordan's King Abdullah II.