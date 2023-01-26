Science Discovers: Your Cats May Not Hate Each Other After All

The cats bat. Whap whap whap. Ears flattened, eyes narrowed, fangs bared, your cats rapidly land blows on one another. One cringes and breaks first, with the other hard on its heels. “My cats hate each other,” you write online in a caption. It gets half a million hits.

Feline interactions may not look like a display of affability but that doesn’t necessarily attest to ingrained animosity, according to research published Thursday in Scientific Reports, published by the journal Nature which describes the hallmarks of genuine hostility versus playful interaction versus “intermediate” behavior in the house cat. Fighting, playing and everything in between.

Lead author Noema Gajdoš Kmecova of the Slovakia University of Veterinary Medicine and Pharmacy, along with Daniel Mills, a professor of veterinary behavioral medicine at the University of Lincoln in the U.K., and their colleagues seem to have covered the gamut of inter-cat behavior, so clearly your cat is doing one of the above when it interacts with another cat. But apparently owners of multiple cats may be profoundly misreading the situation.

Even though according to the Statista data platform, there are hundreds of millions of pet cats in the world, and even though many aficionados have not one or two but a whole clowder of cats, feline sociality remains poorly understood. (The word clowder may have originated from the Germanic root for “clot” and means, a group of cats.)

Specifically, the team set out to better understand whether playing among cats living together can morph into genuine fighting; how that happens; and what that may imply, which touches on how we interpret their behavior.

Our interpretation also affects how we might approach reducing “undesirable behaviors,” such as animals soiling the house. This is useful information for multiple-cat households where the cats’ state of mind and the carpets are of concern.

The study was small: based on Gajdoš Kmecova’s team’s review of 102 video clips of dyads (pairs) of interacting cats sourced from YouTube, which is littered with such goodies, and 63 clips from cat owners. All in all, the researchers observed footage of interactions involving 210 cats. They disqualified two videos for not having sound tracks and tossed out several others over which the experts couldn’t agree what behavior the cats were evincing. A bunch of their final sample involved “skeletally immature individuals”, in other words kittens.

Cat conduct was broken down into categories from inactive to wrestling (including raking with the hind legs and biting), chasing, interaction such as pouncing or retreating, vocalizing, and “non-interactive” pursuits not involving another cat, such as washing its face or pushing its owner’s offensive Ming vase off the shelf.

Regarding close inter-cat interactions, the researchers categorized them into three types: playful, agonistic and intermediate. Perhaps surprisingly, most cats turn out to be quite amiable.

Open gallery view Cats being intermediate Credit: Mariya Ilmaz / Shutterstock

Duel by shrieking

More than half the feline dyads, 56 percent, were playing. Only 29 percent were fighting. And 32 of the 210 cats, or 15 percent, were being “intermediate”, behavior featuring hallmarks of both playing and fighting, for instance wrestling and chasing and even yowling and growling, which is more typical of hostile behavior.

Hostile interaction was the most distinctive of the feline range. Combat is characterized by vocalizing, puffing themselves up and posturing and chasing: recurring interaction interspersed with prolonged hiatuses of immobility.

Credit: Cats in an agonistic interaction

Note that shrieking is a usually sign of hostility in the cat. While vocally dueling, the cats will posture, gesticulate, their fur stands on end, they may aim sterile whacks at each other and their tails will swish madly – but some of that may also appear in non-aggressive interactions. The same holds true for cringing in a submissive position. A cat may wind up doing that in battle, but it also appears in other settings.

If in doubt, observe the movements of eyes, tails and ears, the researchers advise. If the cats are staring at each other fixedly, if their tails are whipping and their ears are flat to the skull as they exchanging imprecations – they probably aren’t kidding. Yet one-on-one wrestling, whatever the vocal accompaniment, is play.

Open gallery view Ears down and raking - but they're playing. The one on the left is a skeletally immature sphinx. Credit: Elena Satkeeva/Shutterstock

“Cats avoid close physical contact during truly agonistic interaction, using defensive and offensive behaviors that involve little direct contact,” the team writes.

Tricky little animals, aren’t they? One key takeaway is that as in humans, play can escalate into a real fight, sometimes because one of them has had enough while the other has not. But we humans who live with the cats can break that up before blood flows, the team says.

Another takeaway is that they’re just like us in seamlessly moving between playful and agonistic behaviors due to transient peeves, as opposed to a “breakdown in the relationship.”

Crucially, occasional spatting need not be seen as ingrained loathing that might warrant separation. Some days cats get along, some they don’t, and attitudes develop and change over time – as do ours. Some owners boast that their cats cuddle but the failure to do so isn’t necessarily an indication of active dislike.

In the household context, one might wonder if two tomcats behave differently from two lady cats, if mixing the sexes is preferable when building a multi-cat household, etc. Actually there don’t appear to be hard and fast rules regarding feline gender and aggression. Also, cats tend to have strong personalities but the structure of dominance among cats is fluid.

A relatively dominant cat might cede a place or bowl to a subordinate. Or not, depending upon what it feels like, but one should ensure the feeblest of the clowder gets enough to eat. Feeding separately is one idea.

So what have we? Don’t get into a lather if your cats seem to be spatting, even if they seem to be doing it a lot; even best friends fight sometimes. Your Ming was toast anyway. And if your cats’ fur is on end and they’re screaming and posturing and then freezing but not actually touching one other, by all means try to separate them, but not by rushing into extreme solutions such as “rehoming” one of the cats. Or, Heaven forfend, euthanizing either one. Give peace a chance.