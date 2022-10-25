Vocal Communication Evolved Over 400 Million Years Ago, New Study Suggests

One of the first things that young children learn is animal sounds: the cat says meow, the dog says bow wow. But what does the lizard say? Now a new study has detected sounds made by 53 species of animals that, until now, had been considered non-vocal: turtles, the tuatara, legless amphibia, and lungfish, all species that are truly ancient in origin.

Their conclusion: acoustic communication may have emerged in the common ancestor of choanate vertebrates (that breathe through a nose, or the mouth) about 407 million years ago. Their paper was published Tuesday in Nature Communications.

Acoustic communication is a central aspect of behavior in many animals but relatively little is known about its evolutionary origins, not least because of the vast range of organs for hearing and for producing sound. The thinking had been that acoustic communication evolved more than once in different animals.

But there are arguments to support the opposite theory, that in vertebrates, acoustic communication arose once, in a common ancestor. For one, the brain structures controlling sound production operate similarly in all the species. For another, in all the species, the lungs are the main source of the acts of communication.

Acoustic communication in vertebrates who emit clear sounds, such as frogs, tuatara (looks like a lizard but is a sister species of dinosaurs), birds, and mammals has been researched; now the new study addresses animals from the four clades of animals generally thought to be silent: turtles, tuatara, legless lizards and lungfish.

The lovely leopard lungfish has what to say. Credit: George Berninger Jr.

In fact, all these had a varied and complex vocal range, say the researchers, headed by an evolutionary biologist who specializes in reptiles: Dr. Gabriel Jorgewich-Cohen of the University of Zurich in Switzerland.

Many of these newly recorded species are very rare, says Jorgewich-Cohen. For several years he traveled among institutions in various countries that where these animals are kept. “In addition to the fact that it’s very hard to find these species in nature, it’s also very hard to record them there, since this is the first time that we’re recording every species, so we have no idea what sound we’re looking for,” he said, explaining why he decided to record them in captivity.

All the animals were recorded in isolation, throughout a wide range of frequencies, to ensure these really were sounds produced by the animal. It seems that not all the animals’ vocalizations have been identified (many are marine species).

Turtles saying it Credit: YouTube

Also, some only vocalize on rare occasion. There were some that he taped for hours on end in order to obtain a single snippet of sound, Jorgewich-Cohen says: and of course one needs very sensitive recording equipment.

Acoustic communication in animals is challenging to study. In chimpanzees it’s been researched for decades and new types of communication are still being discovered, Jorgewich-Cohen says. Describing the vocal repertoire of 53 species is a huge project.

Yet they managed to discern sounds related to specific behaviors, such as reproduction, courting or quarreling. Some turtles were found to create sounds inside the egg, apparently to coordinate the moment of hatching – in that way the turtle hatchlings share the effort of digging out when they leave the nest, as well as the risk of being devoured.

Juvenile ornate or painted wood turtle Credit: The authors of the article: Comm

The researchers combined the information they gathered from the recordings with existing information about the evolution of acoustic communication among 1,800 species, including all the groups of vertebrates, with the exception of fish. In that way they created a more complete map of the tree of evolutionary development (the phylogenetic tree).

Their analysis supports the theory that the origin of acoustic communication among all vertebrates that breathe through nose or mouth is a common ancestor.

“The problem with sound is that it is not preserved in the fossil database,” Jorgewich-Cohen says. To study its origins the team performed an analysis called ancestral state reconstruction, an attempt to elucidate what ancient species were like based on our knowledge about existing ones.

For example, human beings and chimpanzees have a common ancestor. “This common ancestor and gorillas also have a common ancestor, and so on. If all the species originating from a single ancient ancestor are capable of acoustic communication, we concluded that the ancient ancestor also had this ability, since this is an ability that is very well preserved in terms of evolution,” Jorgewich-Cohen explains.

Thusly the researchers went backwards one stage at a time on the tree of life until reaching the first common ancestor.

Artist's version of post-lungfish tetrapod Tiktaalik leaving the sea, and possibly verbal too Credit: Science History Images / Alamy S

“Without the species we recorded, the conclusion of the restructuring was that acoustic communication appeared several times during the course of evolution. But with the recordings, the conclusion is that this is a characteristic found in the common ancestor. In other words, we changed the accepted hypothesis in the field, with the help of new information we obtained,” he says.

The identity of that common ancestor, incidentally, is not precisely known. According to Prof. Yossi Yuval of Tel Aviv University, who was not involved in the research, this common ancestor was a lungfish with leg-like fins that started to leave the sea for the land.

Note that lungfish breathe through their mouths, not a nose.

Regarding the new study, Yovel said that the researchers used a very large information database and applauded their work, but stressed that it is hard to totally reject the possibility that acoustic communication evolved multiple times.

“The researchers did a broad analysis and are suggesting a logical theory, which is supported by the data, but the characteristic that they are observing is relatively simple in evolutionary terms and therefore could have developed repeatedly. In terms of evolution, hearing precedes communication, as does the development of lungs and with them the ability to produce sounds. So if an animal already hears and already produces sounds, then given these two abilities, it is probably not very difficult to develop acoustic communication even several times, independently,” Yovel qualifies.

“What is clear from this work is that acoustic communication is very widespread even among many animals who until now weren’t known to create communication. In sea turtles in particular they didn’t know about the status of communication, and the present study proved that there is no doubt that most of them vocalize," he adds.

Yuval noted that although fish seem (to us) to be silent, in recent years acoustic communication has been identified among many of them. One of the ways in which fish create sounds is by means of the air bladder. Because there is evidence of the fact that the air bladder and the lungs have a common origin, it is possible that the origin of acoustic communication is even earlier than 407 million years ago.