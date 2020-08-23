Israel Approves New Groundbreaking COVID-19 Testing Method

The Israeli Health Ministry has approved a new COVID-19 testing method that allows labs to simultaneously analyze nose and throat swabs taken from eight people, helping them save reagents necessary for the process, which are in short supply all over the world.

The new method, known as combinatorial pooling, was described in an article published on Friday in the journal Science Advances. It was developed by scientists from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, the National Institute for Biotechnology in the Negev and Tel Aviv’s Open University.