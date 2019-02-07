‘Fish Superheroes’ Six New Species of Tentacle-faced Fish Discovered in the Amazon
Truth be told, as tentacle-faced beings go, these catfish are ‘hideously adorable’ as their devoted discoverer suggests
Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water, six species of catfish with tentacles all over their faces have been discovered in the Amazon rainforest.
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1