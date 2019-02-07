Newly discovered catfish named for Connie Keller, a supporter of conservation science Jonathan W. Armbruster

‘Fish Superheroes’ Six New Species of Tentacle-faced Fish Discovered in the Amazon

Truth be told, as tentacle-faced beings go, these catfish are ‘hideously adorable’ as their devoted discoverer suggests

By
Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water, six species of catfish with tentacles all over their faces have been discovered in the Amazon rainforest.

