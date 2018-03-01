Physicist Lisa Randall. Rami Shllush

In Pursuit of Dark Matter, an Elusive Cosmic Celebrity

What’s the connection between dinosaurs and dark matter? What is the glue that holds the universe together? Is there a fourth – and fifth – dimension? These are just some of the questions that occupy Lisa Randall, the first female physicist to get tenure at Princeton, Harvard and MIT

By
comments Print Subscribe now

The mystery of the universe, and the many riddles that remain open about it can be exemplified in a myriad ways. One of the most frustrating challenges involves the fact that science is familiar with less than...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1