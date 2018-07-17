10 Moons Orbiting Jupiter Discovered, One 'Oddball' on a Collision Course
In 2014, the same team of scientists found the object with the most-distant known orbit in the Solar System and was the first to hypothesize the existence of a putative planet popularly called Planet X or Planet Nine
Ten moons have been discovered orbiting Jupiter – 9 “normal” outer ones and an “oddball” – scientists from the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington reported on Tuesday.
