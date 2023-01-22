Haaretz - back to home page
האדר אקלים 23

08:30-16:00 | 14.02.23
Ben-Gurion University of the Negev

The Middle East is a global hot spot for the climate crisis. In the next several decades, Israel and its neighbors will have to contend with numerous dangers and threats: life-threatening heat waves, water, and food shortages, waves of refugees, wildfires, floods, and political crises. But the Middle East is also a hot spot for opportunities spawned by the climate crisis: cross-border collaborations for the production of green energy, desalination, sustainable agriculture, saving the Dead Sea, and technologies for mitigating and adapting to the climate crisis.

The Haaretz Climate Conference will take place in Beer Sheba in partnership with Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, and will focus on the tension between the threats and the opportunities surrounding the climate crisis.

The purpose of the conference is to raise public awareness of the challenges and opportunities in the fields of climate change and sustainability that are shared by all the countries in the region. Indeed, without global strategic cooperation, change will not be possible.

Approximately 500 people are expected to attend the conference, including environmental activists, senior managers in fields related to the environment, policymakers, climate entrepreneurs and investors, media representatives, and others.

For more information and to register, please contact: knasim@haaretz.co.il

Among the speakers

יצחק הרצוג
Isaac HerzongPresident of Israel
פרופ' דניאל חיימוביץ'
Prof. Daniel ChamovitzPresident of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev
ד"ר פרדריקה אוטו
Prof. Friederike Otto Senior Lecturer in Climate Science at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment
הנס דוקטר
Mr. Hans Docter Ambassador of the Netherlands in Israel
קתרין קלווין
Dr. Katherine CalvinChief Scientist and Senior Climate Advisor
ורוניקה ארטל
Veronika Ertl Director, Regional Programme Energy Security and Climate Change Middle East and North Africa, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung
דב חנין
Dr. Dov KheninChairman of the Israeli Climate Forum
גדעון ברומברג
Gideon BrumbergCEO Israel, EcoPeace Middle East
נטע ליפמן
Dr. Netta Lipman Senior Deputy Director General of Natural Resources & Climate Resilience at the Ministry of Environmental Protection
מייקל זוננפלד
Michael SonnenfeldtFounder and Chairman of global HNW investor network, TIGER 21, and Chairman, MUUS Climate Partners
רות דגן
Dr. Ruth DaganPartner and head of the Environment and Climate Change practice at Herzog Fox & Neeman, consultant to the UN on the subject of the carbon market
דרור בין
Dror BinCEO of the Israel Innovation Authority
עמית ברכה
Amit BrachaCEO of Adam Teva V’Din
ג'והיינה בדר-נמארנה
Joyina Badr NemarnaSocial worker and director of projects at the Citizens for the Environment NGO
ירון זיו
Prof. Yaron ZivHead of the School of Sustainability and Climate Change at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev
יקי נוימן
Yaki NoymanCEO, Doral Group
איתן פרנס
Eitan Parnass CEO of the Green Energy Association of Israel
נדב דוידוביץ'
Prof. Nadav DavidovitchChair of the Faculty of Health Systems Management, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and head of Health Policy Program at the Taub Center
דורית אדלר
Dr. Dorit AdlerPresident of the Israeli Forum for Sustainable Nutrition, and Co-Chair Food systems and water cluster, The Israeli President Climate Forum
תמר וייס
Tamar WeissWriter, winner of the Brenner Literature Prize for her novel "The Weather Woman"
תמר מקוב
Prof. Tamar MakovHead of the Circular Economy Lab, Faculty of Management and Management and the School of Sustainability and Climate Change, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev
איריס ויסולי פישר
Prof. Iris Visoly-FisherThe Ben-Gurion National Solar Energy Center at the Blaustein Institutes for Desert Research, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev
אבנר גרוס
Dr. Avner GrossA climate change scientist and Head of the Geo-Climate lab "the climatist"

