The Middle East is a global hot spot for the climate crisis. In the next several decades, Israel and its neighbors will have to contend with numerous dangers and threats: life-threatening heat waves, water, and food shortages, waves of refugees, wildfires, floods, and political crises. But the Middle East is also a hot spot for opportunities spawned by the climate crisis: cross-border collaborations for the production of green energy, desalination, sustainable agriculture, saving the Dead Sea, and technologies for mitigating and adapting to the climate crisis.

The Haaretz Climate Conference will take place in Beer Sheba in partnership with Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, and will focus on the tension between the threats and the opportunities surrounding the climate crisis.

The purpose of the conference is to raise public awareness of the challenges and opportunities in the fields of climate change and sustainability that are shared by all the countries in the region. Indeed, without global strategic cooperation, change will not be possible.

Approximately 500 people are expected to attend the conference, including environmental activists, senior managers in fields related to the environment, policymakers, climate entrepreneurs and investors, media representatives, and others.

