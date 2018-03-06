Letters to the Editor: 'Alternative Facts' at Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion Airport

‘Alternative facts’ at Ben-Gurion Airport

On January 8, Haaretz printed a news article with the heading “Israel Expels Norwegian Aid Worker During New Foreign Minister’s First Official Visit.” The fact that I am an aid worker and that I am employed by Norwegian Church Aid are the only true facts presented about me.

If my organization were not mentioned in the article, I would not have understood that it was about me. The misinformation served to Haaretz readers by the representatives of the Population, Immigration and Border Authority was consistent with the authority’s logs. Unlike what was reported, I have only lived in Jerusalem for less than one year and have not set foot in Israel since 2016. The official reason given for denying me entry into the country was “facilitation of illegal immigration.” This is as misleading and untrue as the “activist” label.

Some weeks later, more “alternative facts” were created as two more Norwegians were expelled. This time, Interior Minister Arye Dery tweeted that he took personal responsibility for denying their entry and accused them of intending to “disturb the order in the Palestinian territory.”

These two cases demonstrate that this is about politics, not actual security threats. The truth is twisted and false accusations are being repeated. It is Israel’s right to deny anyone access. But false accusations cannot remain uncontested.

The two Norwegians expelled on 30 January were going to take part in the World Council of Churches’ Ecumenical Accompaniment Programme in Palestine and Israel. The purpose of my visit was meetings and program monitoring, including for EAPPI. Since 2016, around 30 people involved with the program have been denied access and deported.

EAPPI is a legitimate and transparent program supported by the United Nations and churches around the world. To the contrary of what some accuse it of, EAPPI does not promote the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement. Its purpose is to reduce tensions on the ground and to promote a just peace for both peoples of the region. Stakeholders include Jewish Israeli counterparts who share the vision of a just peace for all living in the Holy Land. Ecumenical Accompaniers monitor the situation and report violent incidents to the UN. Positive acknowledgement by many Israeli soldiers contributes to the conclusion that they do succeed in reducing violence from both sides.

The current political climate in Israel gives reason to expect further limitations on access to the country in the future. Sadly, truth does not seem to be of much interest when the Border Authority implements the Entry Into Israel Law with its recent amendments.

Liv Snesrud

Special adviser, Norwegian Church Aid