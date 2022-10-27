Letter to the Editor:

Aluf Benn’s op-ed (“And Israel’s Founding Father Is.... Eliezer Ben-Yehuda,” October 20,) argues that Eliezer Ben-Yehuda ought to be considered Israel’s founding father. As Eliezer Ben-Yehuda’s great-granddaughter, a hazzan and a scholar, I appreciate the nod, but know there’s more to this story.

Eliezer Ben-Yehuda’s central purpose was to establish a Jewish State.

While he is credited with reviving the Hebrew language, such efforts must be viewed through the lens of Ben-Yehuda’s Zionist intent: to make a Jewish state a reality for the people who would seek to call it home. Reviving Hebrew for the modern era was central to promulgating the shared narrative and purpose required to precipitate National Unity. With his Hasidic and Orthodox upbringing, his exceptional knowledge of sacred Hebrew texts, years spent at the Sorbonne in the secular world, and an astonishing command of most major European languages, Ben-Yehuda was well-positioned to lead this charge.

Articles he published in the 1870s and ’80s convinced young Jews to leave their homes in Russia and Europe and come build the Jewish State on the land with him. It was Ben-Yehuda’s influence and life-work that changed the facts on the ground in the late 1800s and early 1900s and moved the British government to support a Hebrew-speaking Jewish state in the land of Israel.

Benn is right to note that Ben-Yehuda merits the level of recognition enjoyed by Herzl, the latter’s contemporary, but Israel’s founding had many fathers and mothers. Ben-Yehuda’s memoir even makes specific reference to a desire not to stand alone in this achievement.

Lastly, accounts of Ben-Yehuda’s life often place excessive emphasis on his dedication to this critical work at the expense of others, many going so far as to portray him as an abusive and even monstrous father. The reality is more nuanced. His zeal and focus were a part of him, critical ingredients central to completing such an ambitious task, even while battling tuberculosis for over 40 years. Still, he was fiercely devoted to his family and to creating a better world for his children, the oldest of whom, Itamar Ben-Avi, continued Eliezer’s work of nation-building from outside the Land of Israel. His wife Hemda and son Ehud worked for years to complete production of the encyclopedic dictionary after Eliezer died in 1922.

My great grandfather’s legacy must be understood in the context of his vision, which serves as the motto of our family crest: “Hachut hameushulash lo bimhera yinatek” – “a threefold cord is not quickly broken.” (Ecclesiastes 4:12) To Ben-Yehuda, the strands of this cord are the people, the land, and the language. He came to the land. He beckoned the people, and they came. He created, taught and convinced others to reclaim the language. His reweaving of that three-fold cord helped create a home for Jews the world over, one that endures, however imperfectly, to this day. Remember him for that gift, that sacrifice, and that dedication to our shared destiny.

Tahl Ben-Yehuda, great-granddaughter of Eliezer Ben-Yehuda, is the hazzan and educator at Congregation Beth Shalom, Overland Park, Kansas, and has lectured about her great-grandfather all over the United States.