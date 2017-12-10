Letters to the Editor: On Trump's Jerusalem Decision

Trump, Lincoln, Pence, Seward

President Lincoln wanted to visit Jerusalem but never got the chance. However, his Secretary of State William Henry Seward visited Jerusalem in 1871 and marveled at the diversity and peace among Muslims, Christians and Jews. Seward noted that the Jewish population in Jerusalem was double that of any other group. Jerusalem was home to 8,000 Jews, ancestors of Israel’s historical capitol since the beginning of biblical times.

Vice President Mike Pence is on a historic mission to declare Jerusalem as the capitol of Israel. Perhaps Trump’s gesture of recognition and Pence’s visit will change the paradigm of division, hate and killing that has destroyed the tenets of tolerance and citizenship which Muslims, Christians and Jews respected in 1871.

No-nonsense, no-filter President Donald Trump may be signaling a new direction of peace based on reality, not on the notion that violent humans can control the fate of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city of religious tolerance.

Paul Mellen

Duxbury, Mass.

Not lip service

In response to “Trump’s illegal Jerusalem move,” Haaretz December 7.

I agree with every word and theoretical humane thoughts written by Prince El Hassan bin Talal, with the exception of his claim that Jordan “has been relentless in defending the rights of all believers to ... worship freely in Jerusalem.”

Jews could not access the Western Wall until 1967. As a child I recall the yearning of secular people like myself to see and touch that wall, considered so holy and a symbol of the Jewish faith, giving them strength to survive even the Holocaust. Jerusalem’s holy places should be available to all, but not as “lip service” only.

Sarah Capelovitch

Rehovot



No British state visit for Trump

Donald Trump’s retweeting of videos from Britain First, an avowedly Islamophobic organization espousing a fascist ideology, takes the office of the U.S. president to a new low. As groups representing many Jews in Britain, we are horrified that Trump has signaled common cause with an organization that practises the politics of violence and has a record of provoking attacks on peaceful communities. Britain First is also linked to explicitly anti-Semitic parties in Poland, and its name was invoked by the murderer of Jo Cox. The far right here has already been bolstered by Trump’s actions, and it is likely that further attacks will follow.

We urgently call on our government to make it absolutely clear to the U.S. government that there is no question of Trump enjoying a state visit to the U.K. or any visit on official business. Such a visit is likely to further strengthen fascist organizations here, leading to a rise in racism, including Islamophobia and anti-Semitism. In the interest of public safety, community relations and common decency, we demand that any invitation to Trump be immediately and publicly withdrawn.

Jews for Justice for Palestinians; Jewish Voice for Labour; Independent Jewish Voices; Jewish Socialists Group; Free Speech On Israel, via Glyn

Secker, Executive Committee of JfJfP

London

The U.S. said ‘No’

The second intifada saw 1,000 Israelis murdered and 3,000 Arab terrorists killed attacking Israeli civilians. Yasser Arafat planned the intifada before going to Camp David to meet President Bill Clinton and Prime Minister Ehud Barak. Though they got everything they claimed (to the West) they wanted, Arafat feared signing an “end of conflict clause” would lead to his death, so he went home and launched his suicide bombers.

The Israelis learned, built the security barrier and can somewhat control the flow of people from the West Bank.

The Arabs riot when their leaders tell them to, when they are angry and when they are happy. Every riot is a party.

Israel had been the capital of the Jews for over 3,000 years, when King David built his temple. Jews ruled Jerusalem several times over the millennia. It has never been an Arab capital.

In the 20th century, it always had more Jews then either Christians or Muslims, until the Jordanians illegally occupied it from 1949 to 1967 and killed or forced them out.

Trump, stating the obvious, has motivated the Arabs. They have long ago stopped pretending that every inch of Israel is not occupied Palestinian territory. Now, the United States has said “No.”

The Muslim world, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League, can shed the dream they will eventually “drive the Jews into the sea.” It is time for them to release their brothers they have kept in squalid refugee camps for 70 years. It is time for them to make peace and join in the economic and intellectual dynamism that is Israel.

They may dominate Europe, but they will not vanquish Israel.

Len Bennett

Ottawa, Ontario