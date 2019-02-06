The Only Cure for Politicization

The Council for Higher Education’s Planning and Budget Committee will hold another vote on whether to let Ariel University in the West Bank establish a medical school. The latest vote comes after Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit annulled the previous vote – in favor – because one member had a conflict of interests.

The attorney general’s decision is the first step in a long process of ridding the council of the dangerous politicization engineered by Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who has pressed to get the medical school approved at any cost.

In July, the committee approved Ariel University’s request in a four-to-two vote with one abstention. One supporter was Dr. Rivka Wadmany Shauman, who just months before had been negotiating with the university; she would teach at its education department if she was promoted to professor. In November, the university’s appointments committee awarded Wadmany Shauman the coveted position. Her vote in July was critical; without her there would have been no majority supporting the establishment of a medical school.

The professional committee is responsible for a budget worth some 11 billion shekels ($3 billion). Wadmany Shauman’s decisions should have been free of anything that might taint them.

The rules state that members must recuse themselves from any decision related to an institution where they are employed or where they have received a job offer. The attorney general’s decision is unequivocal: Wadmany Shauman was forbidden to handle issues involving Ariel University dating back to at least January 2018.

In response to the revelation of the conflict of interests in Haaretz, Bennett called the report gibberish and said that “someone wants to attack Ariel University in any way possible.” Denying reality and diverting the debate in an irrelevant direction are nothing new for the education minister. For example, in his quest to attain approval for the medical school, Bennett and his emissaries ignored criticism from the council and the universities warning about a shortage of positions for medical residents.

Potential threats to Ariel University by other institutions were also neutralized. The goal was fixed in advance, and the committee’s gatekeepers either collaborated or were pushed to the margins. “Everything today is motivated by one thing – a very strong political agenda,” said the outgoing chairman of the committee of university heads, Prof. Joseph Klafter.

After the attorney general’s decision, the university heads declared that medical studies at Ariel would be opened as planned this October. This arrogance is based on the understanding that the minister’s will is the strongest consideration; nothing endangers academia’s independence more. The new vote in the committee must make clear that there is a limit to Bennett’s interference.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.