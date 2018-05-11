Send a Strong Message but Avoid a Spiral Into War

Israel’s airstrikes on dozens of Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria, its destruction of missile caches and anti-aircraft systems and the severe damage it did to Syrian President Bashar Assad’s military capabilities are the expected and even required result of Iran’s missile fire at Israel. That missile fire was in retaliation for previous Israeli strikes on Iranian targets in Syria, whose purpose was to prevent Iran from stationing missiles in Syria that could hit Israel, or at least to create a balance of deterrence against it.

This is an appropriate strategy employing important lessons learned from Lebanon, where Hezbollah succeeded in creating significant deterrence against Israel. Nevertheless, this strategy requires wise, careful management to avoid an escalation that will lead to war. It must also take account of Russia’s interests, which center on keeping Assad in power and finding a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

Granted, Israel has said it doesn’t intend to intervene in Syria’s civil war, and that its operations are aimed solely at targets that pose a threat to its own citizens. But the experience of previous wars teaches us that good intentions aren’t always enough to prevent war.

The goal of the latest airstrikes should be to send a strong message, not to encourage a spiral into war. Therefore, Israel must now wait and see how Iran reacts, and whether it will freeze its efforts to consolidate its power in Syria.

The fear is that Israeli politicians will draw encouragement from the success of the latest military operation and push to continue attacks in Syria with no connection to Israel’s strategic goal. Their aggressive statements, their threats to assassinate Assad and the idea that airstrikes on Syria, which has no aerial defense umbrella, demonstrates our ability to attack Iran will only sabotage the army’s conduct and could detract from the legitimacy afforded to the latest strike.

Israel is already engaged on three fronts — Syria, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip; it cannot afford to become intoxicated by power. The Israeli home front, which fears war, will not show understanding for any war if it is not convinced of its necessity. The prime minister must leverage the Syrian strike to mobilize diplomatic pressure on Iran in order to thwart its entrenchment in Syria.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.