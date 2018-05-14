Restore Hope to Jerusalem

An Israeli man wrapped in the U.S. national flag as he stands at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem on May 13, 2018.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to move the American Embassy to Jerusalem ostensibly merely recognizes an existing reality. The international community’s ongoing refusal to recognize West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is a fossilized remnant of the partition resolution adopted by the United Nations on November 29, 1947, which accorded the city the status of a corpus separatum under international administration. On the level of principle, this is the correction of a historical anomaly.

The problem with the decision stems from its one-sidedness. It violates the international status quo in Israel’s favor while ignoring the Palestinians’ connection to Al-Quds, as they call Jerusalem.

Even though the United States has repeatedly declared that its decision says nothing about the capital’s final borders, the decision has been interpreted both in Israel and abroad as ratifying Benjamin Netanyahu’s aggressive approach, which centers around an effort to humiliate the Palestinians and destroy any slim chance that still remains of advancing the peace process. From this perspective, the decision is potentially destructive to the principle of two states for two peoples, which most of the international community has adopted as a de facto alternative to the UN Partition Plan.

The grandiose celebrations that the government has organized to mark the event, which will reach their peak in the ceremony that will take place today in Jerusalem’s Arnona neighborhood, are meant to stress Israel’s exclusive hold on Jerusalem and glorify the prime minister’s recent series of victories. These include America’s withdrawal from the nuclear agreement with Iran and the air force’s massive strike on Iranian facilities in Syria last week.

The celebrations will take place against the backdrop of Netta Barzilai’s exciting victory in the Eurovision song contest. Not just Netanyahu, but also Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat hastened on Sunday to appropriate the singer’s achievement and declare it “a wonderful Jerusalem Day gift.”

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

But if anything, her victory symbolizes the exact opposite of the aggressive, uncompromising stance adopted by Barkat and the leader of his party, Netanyahu. It highlights the importance of tolerance, consideration and recognizing differences. These qualities actually characterize open-minded, tolerant Tel Aviv rather than Jerusalem, which, following the embassy move, will become tougher, introverted and more inconsiderate.

Trump would be wise to balance his decision with a gesture to the Palestinians, by announcing his willingness to open an embassy in the future Palestinian state that would be located in East Jerusalem. Such an announcement could breathe new life into the peace process, which is the only way to turn Jerusalem from a center of nationalism and even racism into a suitable capital for an enlightened Israel that is considerate of and open to everyone.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.