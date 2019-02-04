Racism Is Not a Game

On Saturday there was a Premier League soccer game between Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv and Beitar Jerusalem. At the 37th minute, one began to hear monkey sounds from the Bnei Yehuda fans. They occurred every time that Beitar Jerusalem’s two black players, Antoine Conte and Ange-Freddy Plumain, touched the ball. In a benighted display of racism that continued until the end of that half, the two players had to listen to the hooting again and again.

That in 2019 hundreds of people aren’t embarrassed to stand in public and make monkey noises at black players shows that Israel has a long way to go in eliminating racism. But soccer fields, which often provide fertile ground for such ugly phenomena, must be places where clear-cut preventive action is taken; in the above case, the game should have been stopped immediately.

According to Union of European Football Associations regulations, there are three stages in stopping a game. In the first stage, the main referee approaches the fourth referee, who sends a message to the game announcer to call on the audience to stop the offensive sounds. If the calls continue, the referee stops the game and sends the players to their dressing rooms for 10 minutes, while the announcer again asks the audience to stop. If the offensive sounds continue after the players return to the field, the referee whistles the game over and the team responsible for the calls gets a technical punishment.

At the game in question, “In coordination with the staff of referees it was decided not to halt the game because it was close to half-time,” referee Yigal Fried wrote in the referee report. This, even though the monkey noise, “repeated itself twice more until the half-time whistle.”

In other words, Conte and Plumain were forced to experience the public humiliation for 10 minutes. It’s no surprise that, according to one report, Conte burst into tears in the dressing room.

Players from both teams made it clear how much they abhor the phenomenon. Bnei Yehuda player Dan Mori said, “We’re in the year 2019, 100 years ago was the whole thing of black slaves, it’s absurd that we are talking about it now.” Beitar Jerusalem player Tal Ben Haim wrote, “Yesterday I was ashamed to be on the field... It’s time for them to have cameras at all fields and for police to arrest these racists, for the prosecution to demand prison sentences and for judges to decide to put them behind bars.”

Ben Haim is correct: Only getting tough will eradicate such shameful phenomena. Soccer players aren’t meant to be a public target for racial insults, not for a minute and certainly not for several minutes. The minute ugly monkey sounds are directed at black players, the game loses its sporting value and must be stopped immediately.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.