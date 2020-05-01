Please Install a Tracking App

Neither the decline in the incidence of illness, the flattening of the curve of infection nor the fact that the number of Israelis who have recovered from the coronavirus exceeds the number of active patients has diminished the government’s appetite for tracking its citizens. The use of special tracking technologies has enthralled the state, which refuses to give them up even amid a gradual return to normalcy. It even seeks to increase intruding on citizens’ privacy.

This week, we learned that the state will require people who shop at malls and open-air markets to install a tracking app on their cellphones to allow the government to monitor where they went and to conduct a swift epidemiological investigation to determine whether anyone at the site was ill with coronavirus. Mall managers will be required to develop the app and install a system to monitor shoppers at their own expense as a condition for reopening.

The information the app will provide won’t just enable epidemiological investigations; it will also show which stores every person visited, how long they spent at each one and which are the most popular places in the mall. This is a breach of privacy that invites thievery: Mall managers are likely to have access to this valuable information as well.

The price of using technology to stop the spread of the pandemic has dealt a mortal blow to privacy, regardless of whether the information is in private hands or those of the government. In Israel, the blow has been doubly severe, because the state has authorized its secret security service to monitor citizens, even though there are alternatives to employing the Shin Bet for this purpose.

On Thursday, the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee’s subcommittee on intelligence – headed by Gabi Ashkenazi, who has morphed from a parliamentary critic to a partner in government – even approved a five-day extension of the cabinet’s decision to continue using Shin Bet tracking. The measure was extended even though the High Court of Justice has already ordered the state to either authorize the use of the Shin Bet for this purpose through legislation, or use an alternative technology for virus tracing purposes, something different than what the Shin Bet uses.

Even at the height of the pandemic, it was clear that this was a problematic tactic, and that it would be hard to retreat from it. But that’s all the more true now, when the height of the pandemic is behind us. The state must get out of its citizens’ cellphones, nor should it allow commercial companies to track their “customers” or “visitors.” Such violations of privacy should no longer be tolerated.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.

