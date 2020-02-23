Persecution in the Spirit of the Times

Deputy Attorney General Raz Nizri ordered a criminal investigation on Thursday against left-wing activist Jonathan Pollak for an article he published in Haaretz’s Hebrew online edition, which was headlined: “Why I refuse to cooperate with the court.”

The reason cited for the investigation was suspicion of inciting to violence and terror. The decision to open a criminal investigation after the article’s publication, while not aimed at the newspaper, is extreme in its severity and constitutes a tough blow to freedom of expression

The article written by Pollak, employed as a graphic designer for Haaretz, dealt with a legal decision which led to his being kept behind bars for a month and a half until his release last week. He had been jailed for his refusal to cooperate with a criminal complaint filed against him by the right-wing Ad Kan organization, which claimed harm was done to IDF soldiers. During the editing of the article a decision was made to delete a sentence that Pollak wrote: “We must cross the lines and break the law… we must join the children of the stones and firebombs.”

Indeed this sentence did not appear in the paper’s print edition. The Haaretz Hebrew website, however, published the unedited version of the article which remained online for several hours. When the error become clear, an edited version of the article was posted online which could not be interpreted as calling for violence. But in the Justice Ministry’s view, the erroneous several hours in which the original version was live provides sufficient grounds to order a criminal investigation against Pollak.

The entirety of considerations regarding freedom of speech and expression in Israel ought to have led to the conclusion that there is no reason nor justification for a criminal investigation for expressing an opinion even one that outrages some members of the public. There is certainly no room for a criminal investigation for an article published by a newspaper, and under these circumstances, when it is clear that the sentence that causes anger was not supposed to be published.

According to existing law, in order for there to be a crime of incitement to violence or terrorism, there must be a real possibility that the published remarks will lead to violence or terrorism. This condition was far from being met in this case, and the courts and prosecutors have for years tended toward a moderate and cautious approach with regard to such violations, in order to avoid having a chilling effect on freedom of speech.

It is difficult to ignore the suspicion that Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit’s motive for opening a criminal investigation against Pollak was to politically “balance” his decision to release him from custody and delay the handling of the criminal complaint against him – a decision that might have made him appear to be a “leftist” among the right-wingers who are persecuting Pollak.

The decision to launch a criminal investigation seems to be a part of the “spirit of the times” of persecuting entire Israeli communities because of their opinions. There is no room for this in a country that regards itself as free and democratic.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.