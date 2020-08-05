Israel Playing Politics With Coronavirus Air Travel

It’s no surprise that coalition whip Miki Zohar, acting on behalf of his lord and master, Benjamin Netanyahu, has targeted the chairwoman of the Knesset’s ad hoc coronavirus committee, Likud MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, and seeks to oust her. Amid the chaos, irrationality, arbitrariness and inconsistency of the Netanyahu government’s conduct, and especially its handling of the coronavirus crisis, Shasha-Biton has repeatedly served as the voice of reason and common sense.

On Tuesday, her committee met to discuss preparations for reopening Israel’s skies to air travel. At this meeting, committee members were told that a plan for reopening (known as the “blue label”) has been drawn up and that Israel is negotiating with 10 “green” countries – i.e., countries where the virus is under control – to allow Israelis to enter them without having to quarantine. However, the plan has been delayed due to Israel’s high incidence of the virus.

LISTEN: Seth Rogen’s post-Zionist pickle meets Bibi’s protest pandemic

Bizarrely, the committee wasn’t allowed to see the plan itself; it was merely informed of its existence. It’s not clear what is delaying the plan’s unveiling and the reopening of the skies. “Overseas, we’re defined as a ‘red’ country, but we who live in Israel know that aside from the medical and economic crisis, life is going along nicely,” Shasha-Biton said, and rightly. The problem is that the disconnected members of our coronavirus government are acting like they don’t live in Israel.

But Israel’s skies aren’t closed to everyone equally. The committee also discussed the decision to let 15,000-20,000 yeshiva students and other students enter Israel, most of whom aren’t Israeli citizens, which the coronavirus czar, Ronni Gamzu, approved this week, as well as the fact that some 30,000 Bratslav Hasidim want to travel to the Ukrainian city of Uman in the coming weeks. Once again, Shasha-Biton said what the public thinks: “Since a way was found to let 30,000 people go to Uman and to bring in 15,000 students and yeshiva students, it’s possible to find a way to reopen air travel.”

The arrival in Israel of 20,000 yeshiva and other students when entry to tourists is limited reflects religious discrimination, which causes preferential treatment for Jews in everything that has to do with permitting foreigners to enter Israel. The discussion in the cabinet over whether to negotiate with Ukraine to allow the pilgrimage at a time when Israelis are limited in where they can travel in the world also reflects destination-based discrimination that gives preference to religiously motivated travel.

And yet, the coronavirus does not discriminate based on religion or travel destination. The decision regarding the criteria for reopening Israel’s skies needs to be based exclusively on health considerations.

Some 40 countries have already opened their skies, subject to various restrictions. If our incidence of the illness doesn’t permit people to fly, that’s one thing. But it’s impossible to open and close the skies selectively based on how much political power each segment of society wields.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.