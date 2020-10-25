Haaretz - back to home page

Top News

Editorial |

Don’t Deport the Sudanese

Haaretz.
Haaretz Editorial
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Asylum seekers from Sudan demonstrating in Tel Aviv, 2019.
Asylum seekers from Sudan demonstrating in Tel Aviv, 2019.Credit: Tomer Appelbaum
Haaretz.
Haaretz Editorial

Comments