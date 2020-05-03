A Time to Judge

By joining with Benjamin Netanyahu, Benny Gantz made the impossible possible: A man who has been charged with serious crimes will form the next government and serve at its head, unless the High Court of Justice intervenes. An enlarged panel of 11 justices, led by Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, is scheduled to hear Sunday and Monday petitions against giving the task of forming the government to a criminal defendant and against the coalition agreement between Likud and Kahol Lavan.

Two years of propaganda from Israel’s No. 1 expert in marketing, incitement and mass communication sowed doubt in too many people about what should be obvious by common sense or according to any moral or democratic yardstick: If someone who has been charged with serious crimes is barred from serving as a cabinet member, then clearly this applies even more strongly to the position of prime minister. But the incitement against the judicial establishment has struck deep roots, shaking the confidence of many in the judiciary’s authority to interpret laws, let alone to rescind them.

That is what happens when the prime minister himself spreads blood libels and advocates for a coup by judicial means. That is what happens when he appoints a justice minister who incites a civil revolt against the legal establishment or a public security minister who abandons the police force and the investigative agencies to the prime minister’s attacks. Netanyahu is reaping the fruits of his incitement against the judiciary, the police commissioner, the state prosecutor, the attorney general and everyone who dared to investigate and to prosecute him.

This is a dangerous turnabout. Instead of the accused defending himself in a court of law, the court is asked to defend itself in the public arena against attacks from the defendant, who uses the power, status, resources and stage afforded to him by his office.

The attempt to portray a High Court ruling as wrongful interference with the will of voters is dangerous demagoguery. Israelis don’t vote for a prime minister, they vote for a party. The voters’ will is expressed in the composition of the Knesset, not the identity of the prime minister. In any case, a cycle of three elections in the space of under a year has ended in a stalemate. A government formed solely by stealing votes and deceiving voters is a distortion of the will of the voters.

Regrettably, even the attorney general, in his brief, sanctioned this abomination. The separation of powers is intended to create a system of checks and balances among the three main branches of government, so that none of them becomes supreme. The role of the judiciary is to interpret laws and to judge. Thus, not only does the court have the legal authority to rule on whether a Knesset member who has been charged with serious offenses may form the government is not only under the court’s purview, it has an ethical obligation to do so.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.

