It's Only Fair That Like Their Leaders, Israelis Get Coronavirus Amnesty, Too

The lack of trust between Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz resulted in a coalition agreement that initially greatly restricted legislation during the “emergency” period of their planned government. This emergency/unity government’s top priority will be laws to deal with the coronavirus crisis. The first such law that ought to be passed is a coronavirus amnesty for everyone who was fined over the past few months for violating the emergency regulations and emergency orders.

There’s a precedent for such an amnesty law. In 2010, the Knesset erased the crimes of anyone who engaged in nonviolent resistance to the 2005 disengagement from the Gaza Strip. A coronavirus amnesty ought to be easier to pass, since it’s not politically controversial.

According to the Law Enforcement and Collection System Authority, individuals and businesses have been slapped with almost 50,000 fines totaling almost 40 million shekels ($11 million). There are many good reasons to cancel these fines.

First, the fines were imposed under emergency regulations which were impossible for the public to keep track of. The rules weren’t publicized in an orderly fashion. Moreover, they were unclear to both the public and the police officers and municipal inspectors authorized to levy the fines. Even legal experts had trouble figuring out what was permissible and what was forbidden.

These vague emergency orders generated severe uncertainty. The costs imposed on employers, who had to erect partitions and change the way their office space was divided, also made it hard to cope with the emergency orders. And the fact that the rules changed almost every day made full compliance impossible even for those who wanted to obey the regulations.

The numerous fines also show that enforcement officials were too quick on the trigger – an inappropriate way to treat the general public, the vast majority of which is law-abiding. The justice system, which is overburdened in any case, isn’t able and shouldn’t have to cope with a wave of demands to contest the fines in court. And the money spent on enforcing and collecting these fines seems like a waste in this case.

To all this must be added the fact that even the country’s leaders – the president, the prime minister and the health minister – broke the rules. If even the leadership had trouble complying with the emergency regulations, it’s only fair to go easy on the public, whose leaders are supposed to set an example.

