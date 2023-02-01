Israel's McCarthyite Government Leaves the People No Choice

The Knesset’s Education Committee held a debate on “shutting mouths in academia” on Tuesday and invited Professor Avi Rubin of Ben-Gurion University, who gave a lesson on the program proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin two weeks ago.

Ironically, the debate wasn’t meant to fight the trend of suppressing voices in academia, but to suppress the lecturer’s voice (Shira Kadari-Ovadia, Haaretz, Tuesday).

The discussion was held at the request of MK Ariel Kallner of Likud, but the mouth that had to be shut was marked for him by the radical-right NGO Im Tirtzu.

The McCarthyite coordination between the coalition and the informers’ organization works like a well-oiled machine. Rubin gave a lesson on Levin’s plan as part of the course Law, Society and Justice in the Middle East. The presentation accompanying the lesson described the plan’s basic principles and detailed the inherent dangers in the proposed changes.

Apparently, some students didn’t take kindly to his critical approach. They were evidently misled to think academia’s role is to teach students to believe in the government’s moves. These students contacted Im Tirtzu on campus and the latter sent a letter of complaint to the university’s management about Rubin’s lesson. From that point, the persecution train left the station.

In a state where a regime coup is called a “reform in the court system,” it’s only natural to have students who don’t understand academia’s role and organizations that take it upon themselves to repress voices at universities, to make sure nobody hinders the government from rewriting the concepts to suit the new language.

Rubin did well to tell Kallner he would not attend the debate and called the persecutors by name. “The debate’s source is in a false report by Im Tirtzu,” he wrote. “This is part of a systematic McCarthyite persecution campaign intended to intimidate the academic staff members.”

Rubin aptly described the spirit of the time. The government is not hesitating to use all the power at its disposal to suppress the protest against its radical moves and to gag anyone who doesn’t toe the line. Last week the Education Ministry sent a letter to school principals noting that political gatherings and encouraging demonstrations during school hours are in violation of the ministry’s regulations.

Education Minister Yoav Kish raised the bar on Wednesday by ordering the ministry’s staff and schools to report to his office of any request to visit the school from the Knesset or the government, forbidding their entrance to the school area without his approval (Haaretz Wednesday).

This is a McCarthyite government that leaves the public no choice. The stronger the attempt to shut mouths, the greater the necessity to continue talking and acting against the regime coup. Rubin gave a lesson in democracy. We must learn from it.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.