Rothman’s Role in Silencing the Struggle for Democracy

Those promoting regime change (“the reform of the judicial system”) reject any claims that it is being undertaken as a unilateral legislative ambush. They say that its opponents reject the proposals outright and aren’t ready to enter into a debate over them. But the fact is that every attempt at slowing down the fast-track process in order to give more time for debate about the “reform” is met with the automatic reply that “deliberations are taking place in the Knesset constitution committee.”

Those who are present at those deliberations know that they are a one-man show of the committee’s chairman, MK Simcha Rothman. The procedure by which he has chosen to move the legislation forward is an unusually fast one – a bill “on behalf of the committee.” That has been done to enable Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s bill to avoid going through all the usual steps involved in drafting a government memorandum.

Various experts have appeared at the deliberations themselves. But those who express opposition to the bill – when they manage to get permission to speak – encounter tactics of systematic interruption and meticulous interrogation.

The discussions reached a new low on Monday when Rothman sharply reprimanded the committee’s legal adviser who published an unusually harsh legal opinion earlier this week. In it, he explained at length why Rothman’s bill, which is similar in essence to that of Levin, harms the balance between the branches that is essential in a democratic regime.

Rothman was not satisfied with just criticizing him or claiming that he was “wrong,” but called on him to “retract” his remarks on the grounds that they were “biased.” In fact, Rothman cast doubt on the adviser’s professionalism in what was clearly an attempt to discourage him from offering counsel in the future.

Rothman is offering us a peek into what lies ahead for legal advisers in government ministries and the attorney general following the judicial revolution: they are to be ignored, belittled, accused of unfounded charges of having “agendas” and most of all treated, whenever they wish to voice criticism, as political opponents.

As long as the committee deliberations are managed in such a heavy-handed way, as long as experts are not accorded the right to speak and those who do speak come under withering attack from the chairman, the deliberations lack any value. The manner in which they are being conducted only supports the claim that what is at stake is not “reform” but an act of force aimed at destroying the justice system.

That’s why it’s important to give support to the committee’s legal adviser, as well as to the attorney general's representatives participating in the deliberations. Attempting to silence them is an attempt to silence the struggle for democracy.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.