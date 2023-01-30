By Targeting Terrorists' Families, Israel Risks Devastating the Innocent

In response to the shooting attack in Jerusalem over Shabbat, the diplomatic-security cabinet rushed to make decisions, including some that target terrorists’ families.

These steps, which Israel describes as deterrent measures, are nothing but moves to punish people who aren’t suspected or accused of anything, aside from being related to a terrorist. This is a fundamentally unacceptable policy – punishing innocent people for a crime committed by someone else. Moreover, when this illegitimate policy is applied in the occupied territories, including East Jerusalem, the state is embroiling itself in measures that violate international law and constitute war crimes.

The sanctions Israel seeks to impose on terrorists’ families include demolishing their homes, stripping them of National Insurance Institute benefits and deporting them. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to move forward with the proposal to strip terrorists’ families of their NII benefits as well as legislation to “expel terrorists’ families.”

Nobody disputes that someone who helps terrorists commit attacks deserves to be punished. If Israel has evidence against relatives whom it suspects of abetting the terrorist, it must reveal it, indict the abettors and sentence them according to law. But the Netanyahu government is apparently intending to harm people who aren’t suspected of anything, with no evidence and no trial.

Nor is this mere empty talk. On Friday night, the police and Border Police had already arrested 42 relatives of the terrorist who committed the attack in Jerusalem’s Neveh Yaakov neighborhood. According to the police’s press release, most were arrested at the home of the terrorist, Khairi Alkam, 21, from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of A-Tur. It doesn’t matter how many times the government says the word “deterrence,” this is collective punishment of people whose only crime – unless proven otherwise, and Israel isn’t planning to prove any such thing – is being related to the terrorist.

In the coming days, a discussion will be held with legal officials who will consider how the government can move forward with these sanctions against terrorists’ families. Anyone who is counting on the High Court of Justice to prevent Israel from committing these prima facie war crimes is likely to be disappointed; for years, the High Court has given legal approval to home demolitions. Long before there was any talk of enacting legal “reforms,” the court, except in a few cases, accepted the state’s position that such demolitions are a deterrent measure, not a punishment of the family. It rejected the argument that this was collective punishment and therefore rejected dozens of petitions against home demolitions.

Moreover, no proof has ever been shown that this “deterrence” actually works. On the contrary, the circle of vengeance and bloodshed merely expands when collective punishments are imposed. Unfortunately, there is no responsible adult to stop the people in the government who are longing for more intifadas and more wars with the Gaza Strip.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.