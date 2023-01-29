No Time for Escalation

The brutal terror attack in Neveh Yaakov in which seven Israelis were murdered, and the attack the next day in Jerusalem in which a 13-year-old Palestinian boy shot and wounded two Israelis, are a new kind of challenge for intelligence and the security forces.

Although it is not yet known whether the two perpetrators were part of any organization, and despite the claim of responsibility by one organization and the statements of support for the attacks by Palestinian factions and Hezbollah, the availability of guns and the motivation of individuals to use them against Israeli Jews point to a shift on the ground.

Also clear is that the army’s massive, aggressive operation in the Jenin refugee camp in which nine Palestinians were killed, some of them armed, and the nightly raids of homes in search of weapons or wanted men or simply to terrorize, do not dampen the motivation to carry out attacks that is spreading among wider circles of Palestinian society.

There is now tense anticipation of an Israeli response, particularly in light of the formation of an extreme right-wing government whose members include politicians, such as National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who champion a “proper Zionist response” policy.

These cabinet ministers and their partners in the government now have the power to break through every guardrail, impose heavy collective punishments, grant permits for the construction of “revenge settlements” and also to “conquer” the Temple Mount in a display of control. Ben-Gvir will surely take advantage of these attacks to hasten the realization of his vision for a national guard of around 10,000 armed civilians in addition to Border Police forces, and to put a gun in the hands of any citizen who wants one.

Israelis, however, are all too familiar with the spectacles and haughtiness with which a new government and new ministers are sure they have the miracle cure for Palestinian terrorism. As if this terrorism is disconnected from the harsh reality of the past 56 years and all that is needed is to increase the weight of the steamroller and the brutality with which it is wielded in order to achieve calm. This way of thinking, which stems now from the new government’s desire to prove its strength, is likely to sweep Israel into an all-out violent conflict whose scope and consequences we can only imagine with dread.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is well-versed in the futility of extreme measures and who himself reached agreements with Hamas to achieve relative calm and promised Jordan’s King Abdullah II to maintain the status quo on the Temple Mount, must now harness his experience and abilities to preempt the fireworks his ministers are planning, before they create a situation that even he cannot control.