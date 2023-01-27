Israel's Economy Is in Danger

The warnings issued by many leading legal experts about the judicial revolution Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin are spearheading haven’t yet led the two to retreat or even look into the concerns these experts have raised. But warnings from 270 leading economists about the damage this revolution is expected to do to Israel’s economy have put Netanyahu under a bit more pressure, because they’re talking about the market economy, and it’s harder to contend with that.

That is why Netanyahu quickly convened a press conference with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Economy Minister Nir Barkat and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. He wanted to try to calm investors’ fears and reduce the risk of Israel’s credit rating being lowered. The economists’ letter, which followed statements by two former governors of the Bank of Israel as well as the current one, Prof. Amir Yaron, stated, “This blow to the independence of the legal system and the civil service will cause unprecedented damage to Israel’s economy.”

The letter was signed by people who have worked with Netanyahu and admire him, people who vote for many different parties and have different economic worldviews. This isn’t a letter written by leftists or the opposition, but by experienced professionals. They based themselves on research and listed several dangers – a lower credit rating, a decline in foreign investment, high-tech companies relocating operations overseas, a brain drain and long-term damage to the economy’s growth rate and Israelis’ quality of life.

One high-tech company, Papaya, announced on Thursday that it would move its money overseas rather than leave it in an Israeli bank. Two venture capital funds that manage $250 million also announced that they were moving whatever money they have here overseas to protest the planned legal revolution. No one should make light of these steps, because they could quickly cause a domino effect that would lead other companies and funds to follow suit. Every such case would certainly give overseas investors more questions about the dubious nature of this legal revolution. The economic threat facing Israel obligates Netanyahu to realize that destroying the Supreme Court will cause enormous damage to the economy. Now is the moment to halt and prevent this.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.