Don’t Abandon Knesset Panels

It’s easy to understand why the opposition boycotted Sunday’s meeting of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, which was called to discuss a proposal by committee chairman Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism) to amend the Basic Law on the Judiciary and focus on changing the composition of the Judicial Appointments Committee.

“We, the committee members from all the opposition parties, will not serve as backdrop to a façade of ‘serious debate,’ nor will we be party to hasty legislative proceedings which ride roughshod over standard Knesset practice and will lead to devastating results,” the joint statement reads.

Nevertheless, this was a strategic mistake. Changing the Judicial Appointments Committee’s composition is a key element of the legal overhaul planned by Justice Minister Yariv Levin. The purpose of the change is to give the governing coalition a decisive majority on the committee, thereby also giving it the power to appoint judges. As Supreme Court President Esther Hayut said, this reflects “a desire to completely politicize judicial appointments.” She added that the plan “is intended to destroy the judiciary” and that if it is implemented, “the country’s democratic character will be dealt a mortal blow.”

The battle against the legal overhaul has several fronts. It’s important to influence public opinion and exert public pressure on the government; protests are critical to the success of the struggle, and opponents of the overhaul should strive to hold regular mass demonstrations as well as backing strikes and protest marches.

But while expanding the scope of the protests and the number of participants is essential to the struggle, protests aren’t enough. Knesset committees are also an essential front that must not be abandoned. What is decided in these committees is what will be brought to a vote in the Knesset and then enter the lawbooks. The opposition must show up at these committees in full force and use all the power at its disposal to try to persuade and influence legislators from the governing coalition.

Opposition members have rightly criticized Rothman over the way he is running the committee he heads. Committee member Yoav Segalovitz (Yesh Atid) complained that “Rothman is holding hollow hearings on a bill pretending to be a committee-sponsored bill, without the input of the committee’s legal counsel.” Opposition MKs say that meetings are held without appropriate background material and without a legal opinion, in complete contradiction to standard Knesset procedure in general and Constitution Committee procedure in particular, and that the Knesset’s legal counsel is being blatantly ignored. In addition, opposition MKs are treated shamefully. So it’s easy to understand why they feel as if they were in a film whose script and ending are known in advance.

Nevertheless, they have an obligation to attend committee meetings so they can speak out, oppose these bills, reveal the harm they will do and try to stop the right’s dangerous moves by using all the tools at Knesset members’ disposal and all the power the law still gives them.