A Time to Strike

At 11 A.M. today there will be a one-hour strike to save Israeli democracy. The invitation shared on social media calls on employees, employers and people who are self-employed to strike for one hour, from 11 A.M. to noon, to protest the so-called judicial reform the new government is planning.

The measures that the government is advancing must be met with a counterreaction, in an attempt to stop them. Contrary to what Justice Minister Yariv Levin says, this is not a reform at all. In fact, it is a complete deformation of the separation of powers and a fatal blow to Israeli democracy.

The four phases of the plan to weaken the judiciary were revealed on Sunday. After enacting an override provision, abolishing the reasonableness standard, changing the composition of the Judicial Appointments Committee to give the governing coalition the power to choose judges, and weakening the standing of the legal advisers in government ministries, the destroyers plan to rescind the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty. In due course, they intend to reduce Israelis’ right of standing before the High Court of Justice – that is, the Supreme Court when it sits as a constitutional court. The last nail in the coffin of Israeli democracy is the splitting of the role of attorney general.

Because the collapse of Israeli democracy will not be complete as long as there is a free media, the government is not content to merely cripple the judiciary, but is advancing laws and measures to weaken the media and reduce freedom of expression and the press. Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi is working to close the Kan public broadcaster (starting with the expropriation of the corporation’s external productions), the Second Authority for Television and Radio and the Cable and Satellite Broadcasting Council, to establish a new supervisory body for the commercial channels and to aid media outlets associated with Netanyahu, such as Channel 14 and Galey Israel radio. Meanwhile, Likud MK Boaz Bismuth has submitted to the Knesset a bill that would prohibit the public release of a recording that includes “sensitive information.”

The weekly demonstrations against the government are an extremely important tool. We must welcome the fact that the numbers are increasing each time – last Saturday there were an estimated 130,000 protesters – and hope that this trend will continue. In addition, every declaration and every petition should be welcomed. The most recent was the joint statement published Monday by the heads of the country’s universities, in which they expressed concern about the plan to weaken the justice system and warned that it could lead to a fatal blow to Israeli academia and cause a brain drain.

But demonstrations and declarative politics are not enough. The public must show the government that it does not intend to stand idly in the face of the plans to change the system of government. The way to do this is to step up the campaign and, along with demonstrations and declarations, strike in protest. Tuesday’s one-hour strike is the first step in this critical direction.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.