Education Without Fear of Deportation

In the past two weeks, agents from the Population and Immigration Authority carried out arrest and enforcement actions against people living in the country illegally, including children, during school hours – in one instance inside the educational institution itself.

This constitutes an escalation in the enforcement actions of the Interior Ministry agency and a collapse of understandings between it and the city of Tel Aviv. A situation where even the schools are not a safe place for these children gives rise to an apprehension that parents will stop sending their children to educational institutions out of fear of the immigration police.

Officials from the immigration agency and the education directorate of Tel Aviv-Jaffa have reached clear understandings in the past: No enforcement actions are carried out in the city’s educational institutions, especially during school hours. But it seems that these fragile understandings, like those surrounding many other issues here, have crumbled of late.

In one case, immigration agents asked the principal of a Jaffa elementary school to remove an 8-year-old Ghanaian boy from the classroom so that he could be placed in custody together with his mother. Even though the agents took care not to enter school grounds, instead waiting on an adjacent street, the principal took the boy out of the classroom, in front of all his classmates; she later said she felt the agents had exploited her for their purposes. In another case, a woman from Sri Lanka, accompanied by immigration agency agents, was forced to collect her two children, ages 2 and 3, from their respective preschools.

Agency officials say they do not arrest the children but rather only the parents, and that the agents “only” escort them so that they can collect their children before they are placed in the detention cell prior to deportation. The agency says its agents are careful not to enter the school building itself.

This casuistry is unnecessary. Educators who witnessed such cases and spoke with Haaretz reported troubled feelings among the children, some of whom lack permanent legal status themselves, and the teaching staff, when these things are done during school hours. Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai even appealed to the director of the Population and Immigration Authority, asking him why the understandings collapsed.

In at least one of the cases, after the arrest, the family was taken to the Yahalom detention facility in Ben-Gurion International Airport. It is the only detention facility within Israel proper that is not under the jurisdiction of the Israel Prison Service; as a result it is not subject to visits from state agencies and is exempt from oversight. Haaretz reported recently that the state refuses to make public internal audits citing shortages of equipment, food, medicine and children’s toys. According to state figures, from 2017 to 2022, a total of 1,142 minors were detained at the facility.

Children are not to blame for their parents’ decision to stay in a foreign country without legal permission. Therefore, they should be allowed, for the duration of their stay, to acquire an education without fear of deportation – as required by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which Israel is a signatory.

