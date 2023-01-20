Demonstrations Against Netanyahu's Far-right Government Are Just the Start

The government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right and Haredi colleagues has launched another campaign against the judiciary, and it must be met with a civil protest that is as broad as possible.

The harsh responses by members of the governing coalition to the High Court of Justice ruling disqualifying Shas party chair Arye Dery (who was convicted of tax fraud and given a suspended prison sentence) – including Dery’s threat “If they close the door on us, we’ll come in through the window” – make it clear that obedience to the law is not their guiding light, unless they can tailor it to their evil measure.

It’s good that opposition leader Yair Lapid came to his senses and announced that he would attend Saturday night’s demonstration against the government’s actions. Last week, he declined to participate because the organizers refused to let him address the crowd. He thereby missed Israel’s largest demonstration of the past decade.

This democratic protest must open its doors to anyone who wants to join it, with no admissions committees or barriers to entry. Let everyone come hoisting his own banner. The main demonstration is called for 7 P.M. Saturday. It will begin on Tel Aviv’s Kaplan Street near the government complex; protesters will then march through other streets.

Yet we must also not forget that there is more than one instrument in the arsenal available to protest government misconduct. Demonstrations in city squares are a good thing, but they aren’t enough.

Half the nation didn’t vote for the current government. Tens of thousands of Israelis – including students of higher education, employees in the public and the private sectors, entrepreneurs and investors, men and women, Jews and Arabs, straight and LGBTQ people – think that its latest measures undermine the democratic character of the state.

All of them together have more power than they do separately, and this power can be harnessed to send the government a message that the public won’t let it destroy the country with no opposition or protests. Several initiatives in this spirit have already sprung up, like a one-hour labor strike to save democracy that is planned for 11 A.M. to noon Tuesday. Employers and the self-employed are also invited to participate.

The government must understand that the protests are not likely to die down anytime soon. On the contrary, Israelis will not stand by idly while the government destroys our collective home.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.