Dery, Go Home

The High Court of Justice did well on Thursday to disqualify Arye Dery’s appointment as a cabinet minister. The obvious thing now is that Dery resign from his post as minister. If he fails to do so, Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu must fire him immediately. That is the right thing to do, especially when the executive branch of government is instigating a war between authorities and threatening to attack the judiciary.

The problem is that Netanyahu’s coalition is convinced that right is only what the majority determines to be so. Shas, for example, is accusing the High Court of discarding the vote “of 400,000 Shas voters.” It is evident from the party politicians’ statements that for them, the fact that “Shas’ voters went to the polls knowing everything about Dery” is a sufficient condition to legitimize any abomination. Minister Yaakov Margi even threatened on Wednesday, before the verdict was published, that if Dery isn’t a minister, there won’t be a government. Asked if it isn’t clear the court’s ruling should be honored, he said: “No. We are in the midst of a public debate in Israeli society.”

Not surprisingly, all the coalition partners criticized the High Court of Justice, and Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu went so far as to call not to comply with the ruling as it isn’t legal. However, only the High Court of Justice is authorized to determine if there’s a legal problem with Dery’s appointment, not Shas’ voters or the Netanyahu bloc voters, as many as they may be.

Supreme Court President Justice Esther Hayut couldn’t have been clearer or more resolved in explaining the verdict. The circumstances are “extremely irregular, and there’s no escape from ruling that not removing Dery from his post radically exceeds the bounds of reasonableness,” she said. The verdict couldn’t have better described the significance of appointing as minister a serial offender, who in order to get a lenient plea deal agreed to resign for good from the Knesset and from public life in general – and only due to this did the prosecution decide not to insist the court determine whether his acts were tainted with moral turpitude.

Likud responded that it would act “in any way legal ... to right this wrong ... that was done to the democratic decision.” It is to be hoped that Netanyahu and his advisers refrain from advancing twisted moves to bypass the court, like appointing Dery as alternate prime minister or passing speedy legislation to revoke the principle of reasonableness.

Shas’ response to the court ruling is very far removed from reality. “Something momentous has befallen Israel,” the party said, when the truth is the complete opposite: The court blocked the attempt to undermine the fundamental principles of the rule of law, integrity, honesty and morality.

This is Netanyahu’s hour of truth: Will he respect the High Court’s ruling and abide by the law, or will he listen to the extremists and instigators of rebellion and flout all the rules?

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.