Israel's Far-right Government Has Started Censoring Reality

The government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right partners was only established a few weeks ago, but the cooperation between the silencing and persecution organization Btsalmo and Culture Minister Miki Zohar is already in full swing.

At the urging of the organization’s CEO, Shai Glick, the new minister rushed to announce that he would look into the possibility of retroactively revoking the state funding granted to the documentary “H2: The Occupation Lab,” directed by Idit Avrahami and Noam Sheizaf. The film is about life in Hebron in the shadow of the Israeli occupation.

“This issue is now being thoroughly considered together with the Culture and Sports Ministry’s professional staff, in cooperation with the Finance Ministry,” Zohar wrote. “I reiterate that works that harm the country won’t receive funding on my watch.” In a radio interview, he added that he plans to introduce rules requiring artists “to sign a document committing not to harm the state’s reputation in order to receive funding.”

Avrahami and Sheizaf’s film is mandatory viewing for any Israeli seeking an authentic picture of what goes on in occupied Hebron. It traces the events that brought Hebron from being a unified city under Israeli military control to its current situation, in which it is divided into two disconnected zones: The Palestinian Authority controls 80 percent of the city, while the Israel Defense Forces controls the remaining 20 percent.

The film shows viewers what life is like in the shadow of the occupation and its daily practical meaning for Palestinians living under military control and alongside Jewish settlers. In addition to archival footage and an overview of the main events of the 55 years since the city was occupied, the film contains interviews with the area’s military governors, from Shlomo Gazit to Gadi Shamni and Noam Tibon, who commanded the Hebron Brigade in the 1990s and 2000s.

Anyone who deems them Israel-haters or says their descriptions reflect “the narrative of our enemies’” is telling blatant lies of a kind befitting political persecutors. In effect, this is a new kind of censorship. Zohar isn’t accusing the film of distorting the facts (in contrast to the film “Jenin, Jenin”); he’s saying that in his view, damaging Israel’s image is sufficient grounds for denying the film state funding.

Last week, Zohar announced that he also intended to deny funding to David Wachsmann’s film “Two Kids a Day,” which is about Israel’s arrests of minors in the West Bank. The Association for Civil Rights in Israel urged Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to make it clear to Zohar that this would be illegal, since an amendment to the 2011 Budget Foundations Law (better known as the “Nakba Law)” didn’t list “harming the reputation of the state or its soldiers” as one of the specified grounds for denying state funding.

And if Zohar thinks that describing reality as it is dishonors the state, he would do better to devote his political activity to fixing that reality, in Hebron and more generally, rather than trying to hide it by silencing people who document it.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.