The efforts to upset the balance of powers and grant unlimited power to the executive branch aren’t about to end with the neutering of the judicial branch. The war of the branches begun by the new government of Benjamin Netanyahu and his extremist partners is a multi-front conflict. While weakening the judiciary, they also aim to strike out at what is often called the “fourth branch” – the media.

One of the functions of the media is to monitor and criticize those that rule. The current government, which is trying to do away with watchdogs of any kind, has begun to act against Israel’s free press. Recent remarks by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi signal the government’s malicious intent. Karhi declared that in the next state budget he plans to cut allocations to the public broadcasting corporation Kan by hundreds of millions of shekels in line with his view that there’s no reason public broadcasting should exist in Israel. In addition, he has vowed to take measures aimed at stepping up competition in the television market in ways that risk harming existing broadcasters.

Karhi’s remarks didn’t come out of nowhere. Testimony and other evidence presented in the Netanyahu trial in Jerusalem have revealed how the prime minister repeatedly used his governmental powers to try to create accommodating media and block criticism. Karhi’s policies appear to be one and the same with Netanyahu’s efforts over the years to weaken the media and gain control over public opinion.

Make no mistake: Cutting the public broadcasting corporation’s budget, even if it is mainly targeting production budgets for outside producers, is designed to destroy its foundations. Without being able to offer a wide range of non-news content, Kan’s news viewership will be significantly harmed.

In recent years, Netanyahu has succeeded in bringing under his control large swathes of the commercial media through media figures who routinely echo his messages on almost every issue. Apparently he isn’t satisfied with that and is now seeking to gain tighter control and crush public broadcasting, which has managed to maintain journalistic standards.

Netanyahu and Karhi’s attempt to harm the free press must be blocked through resolute opposition on the part of gatekeepers. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara must already make clear that attempts to destroy public broadcasting and gain control of commercial media harm freedom of expression – and that she will have no part in helping them realize their malicious plans.

Media organizations should speak out against any attempt to silence any of them, with the understanding that silencing one of them is a step on the way to silencing anyone and everyone who doesn’t support Netanyahu and his evil-seeking accomplices.

