Maoz Will Reeducate Us

Thanks to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, people who scorn pluralistic principles and don’t send their children to the state secular schools have been given both the right and the power to intervene in the curriculum taught to the largest group of students in the education system.

On Sunday, the cabinet approved the transfer of authority over outsourced programming in schools by outside groups from the Education Ministry to Avi Maoz, a deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office. This clearly signals another assault on secular Israelis. Alongside the destruction of the legal system, the intensification of the occupation and the allocation of huge sums to the Haredi parties, the new government is preparing to reshape the state secular schools in line with fundamentalist principles from the school of extremist rabbis.

The coalition agreement Netanyahu’s Likud party signed with Maoz’s Noam party says the unit responsible for external programs and promoting partnerships would be reassigned from the Education Ministry to the PMO unit headed by Maoz. This unit handles large contracts awarded to organizations that operate a wide variety of programs. Some aim to improve instruction in specific topics, while others focus on issues including gender equality, LGBTQ rights and Jewish-Arab relations. The budget available to schools for these programs this year is 2.4 billion shekels ($700 million).

When this provision of the coalition agreement became public, it set off a rebellion among mayors throughout Israel. In response, Likud sources said they hadn’t understood the danger in giving Maoz this power; they claimed it had “slipped by them.” Netanyahu himself, with typical deceit, tried to downplay the importance of the move. Both Likud and Netanyahu tried to obscure the likely danger to the state education system. But following the widespread public protests and a series of media reports about Maoz’s plans, Netanyahu cannot feign innocence. He is a full partner in the damage to the education system. It turns out that this, too, is Netanyahu’s legacy.

Maoz’s control over the groups permitted to offer educational services within the public education system is a double danger: He’ll have the power to make things difficult for pluralist programs, while programs that advance a Jewish Orthodox worldview will enjoy government support. Some mayors and municipal heads have committed to keep on funding the pluralist programs, should they be negatively impacted. The test is likely to come soon. The Authority for National Jewish Identity planned for the PMO, with a massive budget of 150 million shekels, will be responsible for “strengthening and entrenching the national Jewish identity in all public agencies.”

An article analyzing Maoz’s worldview in Friday’s Hebrew Haaretz Magazine clearly showed how he intends to turn Israel into a religious country, among other means via this mechanism. “We have to protect our people and our country from the infiltration of foreign entities from foreign countries, foreign entities, foreign funds,” Maoz explained, declaring his plan “to add Judaism, tradition, heritage and Zionism to the education system.” This cannot be allowed to pass.