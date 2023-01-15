Herzog, Wake Up!

“Elected officials and Israelis from across the public and political spectrum, we must cool our tempers and lower the flames.” That was President Isaac Herzog’s message Tuesday in response to the government’s new declaration of war against the judiciary. “I’m aware of the opinions being voiced on both sides,” he continued. “Over the past few days, I have been working and holding talks with many different players and doing everything I can to bring about a dignified, respectful dialogue, in the hope of reaching understandings that will be as broad as possible.”

Hearing this, it’s impossible not to wonder whether Herzog has been following the political situation of the past few weeks. In the name of the principle of unifying statesmanship, which Herzog interprets as sitting on the fence, out of touch, spouting slogans about an imaginary symmetry, the president, through his ridiculous response, is lending a hand to the destruction of the state itself. If Herzog doesn’t understand that this is what follows from his words, he should look at how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu interpreted them. “In a democratic country, one does not arrest the leaders of the opposition, just as one does not call government ministers Nazis and a Jewish government the Third Reich. Neither does one call on citizens to launch a civil rebellion,” Netanyahu told Herzog in response. In other words, he talked about “extremists on both sides.”

This is deceitful manipulation. Experience shows that political incitement and violence in Israel has always been unidirectional – by the right against the left. One would expect the president to give the public his real opinion of Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s “reform.” That’s his duty to Israelis and to the state itself. Herzog must shatter the lie that members of Netanyahu’s government are spreading – that this plan merely seeks to fix problems in the justice system. In reality, it’s a revolutionary program of destruction. Ironically, it’s exactly in the spirit of the communist and socialist anthem “The Internationale” – “Let’s make a clean slate of the past.”

How is it possible to remain neutral at a time when the head of the judiciary has explained that “the meaning of this plan is altering the state’s democratic identity beyond recognition”? When she publicly described the assault on the judicial system she heads, in a way impossible to misunderstand, as “an unbridled assault, as if the judicial system were the enemy who must be stormed and defeated”? Did Herzog buy the despicable propaganda being spread by Levin and his colleagues and think that Supreme Court President Justice Hayut was representing the left when she made those harsh statements? If Herzog doesn’t swiftly sober up, acknowledge reality and mobilize the full weight of the presidency to save Israel from a governing coalition devoid of all restraint that has interpreted its mandate to govern as a green light to destroy the country, his lame response will forever be remembered to his shame.