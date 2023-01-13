Protest Now

The draft legislation the justice minister unveiled Thursday revealed the truth: Yariv Levin seeks to ax every check or balance in Israel’s democracy with a single blow. Not in a balanced manner, not gradually, but all at once, and in the most radical way possible. This document’s provisions, if enacted, would destroy all potential oversight of the legislative majority’s power and turn Israel from a liberal democracy into an authoritarian state with no protections, however minimal or theoretical, for human rights, good governance or even the electoral process.

Among the radical changes planned are moving from the current mixed Judicial Appointments Committee, with its balanced composition of professionals and politicians, to one with a built-in majority of politicians from the governing coalition; the Supreme Court justices invited to serve on it will function solely as decoration. In this situation, it would be preferable for the justices not to be there at all, to avoid giving it legitimacy or the appearance of “power-sharing.” If the goal is to appoint all the country’s judges, at every level, on a purely political basis, this should be done openly, through a vote in the Knesset or by the heads of the coalition parties. The same goes for the appointment of the Supreme Court president, who could henceforth be a lawyer or jurist whose qualifications begin and end with his political connections.

The dangerous result is that the judges who decide people’s fates in life-changing criminal or civil cases will be political appointees.

Under another proposed change, if those justices do actually overturn a law, they will have to do so by a supermajority vote, in this case 12 out of the 15 serving justices. In that event the Knesset could re-legislate the law, thanks to yet another proposed law that would authorize it to override Supreme Court rulings. This setup doesn’t exist in any democratic country. And if the Knesset wants to protect a law completely from judicial review, all it will have to do is call it a Basic Law, because under this “reform” there will no longer be judicial review of Basic Laws, regardless of their content, even if they contradict the fundamental principles of our system of government.

Such a revolution, if it is passed, will obligate the Supreme Court to mobilize courageously against it. It is capable of doing so, but for this to happen the public must stand with it. We need a broad public protest that includes all parts of the mosaic that constitutes Israeli society and that makes it clear to the current government that it does not have a public mandate for its planned campaign of destruction.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.