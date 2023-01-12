Don’t Touch the Seniority System

Under the seniority system for choosing the president of Israel’s Supreme Court, the justice who has served the longest is automatically appointed to the post when the current president retires, holding it until they leave office for any reason, including reaching mandatory retirement age, 70. When the remaining term of the most senior justice is relatively short, it is customary to waive the presidency, as Justice Uzi Vogelman did.

This method has always been the practice, and it has never caused a problem. Its major advantage is in preventing competition for the post. Thanks to the seniority system and in the absence of competition, the justices do not need to obtain the support of politicians (representatives from the ruling coalition) on the Judicial Appointments Committee. This guarantees the independence of the justices, since they don’t have to curry favor with one coalition or another to be appointed court president. But Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s proposal would give coalition politicians a majority on the committee.

The quality and public legitimacy of any judge’s work rests on their independence and professionalism. Since it is not hard to imagine a professionalism that is dedicated to justifying wrongdoing, the judges’ independence – that is, their being guided by an inner judicial compass, not a desire to please those who appoint them – is critical.

The seniority system usually guarantees in any event, unless very young judges are appointed to the Supreme Court, great diversity among its presidents (conservative and activist, men and women, religious and secular, etc.). This system is also customary in other areas of the judiciary, such as in determining the lead judge on a panel and in assigning important cases.

The plan Levin is concocting is aimed at enabling the coalition to choose as president a person who has not served on the Supreme court, or on any bench, and whose main trait is loyalty to the current government. If Levin succeeds in changing the law, the changes will cause the judicial branch of government to lose its vital qualities: being independent, professional and apolitical. Without independence, it will be a fig leaf for the government, retaining only the appearance of judicial authority.

This is the jurists’ hour of truth. They must defend the judicial branch, stand fast against Levin’s “reform” and not cooperate with the system’s destruction. Contrary to the far rightist reformers’ pretense of seeking to strengthen public trust in the judiciary, politicizing the justice system by changing the way justices are appointed will severely damage that trust.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.