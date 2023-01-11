It Will End in Bloodshed

The attempt to run over anti-government protesters in Be’er Sheva cannot be separated from the spirit of political persecution emanating from the Netanyahu-Ben-Gvir government. On Tuesday, a demonstration was held outside Ben-Gurion University during which participants chanted slogans protesting the government and its planned judicial overhaul.

A young man driving by steered his car onto the sidewalk, endangering dozens of protesters, and exited the vehicle to shout at them “Leftists, anarchists.” He was arrested, but it is presumably only a matter of time until the next assault.

That’s how it is when the government puts demonstrators at risk of bloodshed. It isn’t clear who the protesters should fear more: hotheaded passersby who understand that in the Ben-Gvir era they have a green light to assault leftists, or the Israel Police, who received an order from the minister in charge of them to respond harshly to anti-government protesters.

That is exactly how to understand the instruction the national security minister gave to Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai on Monday: “Act in an egalitarian manner toward right-wing and left-wing protesters.” Under the guise of equal enforcement of the law at both left-wing and right-wing demonstrations, Ben-Gvir issued an instruction to treat leftists more severely. He creates a false impression that the police have so far been lenient with leftists, as if the protesters near the prime minister’s official residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem did not feel the heavy hand of the police and its riot-dispersal methods, not to mention the attitude of the police toward Arab citizens of Israel at protests.

“Don’t use a water cannon here and a water cannon there [or] make arrests here and there. If the policy is to arrest people who block roads. The people who block a road should be arrested,” Ben-Gvir said. The message to the police officers is clear: Use water cannons against anti-government protesters and arrest them, Ben-Gvir also stressed that protesters should be allowed to carry banners in the framework of freedom of expression, “but this freedom of expression is not the freedom to incite, freedom of expression is not a magic word that opens every gate.”

In other words, the police have been instructed to limit the freedom of expression of anti-government protesters. And to complete the picture of persecution, Shabtai, on instructions from Ben-Gvir, ordered police commanders to enforce the ban on raising Palestinian flags in public places. This in fact is already criminalizing the act of being Palestinian.

When the government incites against its opponents and minorities and directs the police to restrict freedom of expression and protest, and to take more severe action, it places them at risk of bloodshed. And the public understands this too. What happened in Be’er Sheva is not surprising. He who sows incitement reaps violence. And in Israel, political violence is always one-way – from right to left.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.