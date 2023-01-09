The Judges of Israel Shall Corrupt the Country

Justice Minister Yariv Levin claims that his plan to change the way judges are appointed and promoted in Israel will strengthen public faith in the justice system. You don’t have to be a legal scholar to know that this is a lie.

Judges in Israel are appointed by a committee consisting of two ministers, two Members of Knesset, two representatives of the Israel Bar Association and three Supreme Court justices. This makeup ensures that all branches of government are represented, as well as lawyers who know the judges and their level of professionalism.

To appoint and promote judges in the lower courts – the magistrate’s and district courts – a simple majority of the committee is sufficient and therefore judges cannot stop such appointments. That is, politicians have a strong impact on the pool of judges, from which most of the Supreme Court justices are chosen.

In contrast, an appointment to the Supreme Court requires a majority of seven of the nine committee members. Assuming that Supreme Court justices vote as one bloc, they can veto a candidate. The veto method for Supreme Court appointments is an initiative of MK Gideon Sa'ar, and it led to a broad consensus on the committee for all appointments to the Supreme Court. However, the Supreme Court justices cannot impose a candidate on the committee, contrary to the mendacious claim that Supreme Court justices appoint themselves.

According to Levin’s proposal, the committee will be increased to 11 members: three ministers, three MKs – one from the opposition – two representatives of the public, appointed by the justice minister, and three Supreme Court justices. The majority requirements will not change, and therefore the coalition will always have a majority of seven representatives, without any checks or balances. The result: judges of our own.

As opposed to the claims of Levin and his supporters, this proposal does not conform to the way things are done elsewhere in the world. On the contrary, research by the Israel Democracy Institute shows that appointments by a varied and professional committee, in which a significant voice is given to judges, is the dominant model today.

Moreover, in countries where judicial appointments are political, there is a system of checks and balances that does not exist in Israel, such as different justice systems, limited terms for judges, trial by jury, a constitution, etc.

Despite the erosion of public faith in the justice system in recent years, the public still has more faith in it than in the politicians. In addition, the independence of the justice system has earned admiration worldwide, which is critical as Israel faces criticism for the continued occupation.

The appointment of judges on a party basis will cause the best jurists to flee the system, will undermine the faith of those appearing before the court in its verdicts, and will brand Israel as a corrupt country – and rightly so.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.