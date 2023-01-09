Big-tent Protest

On Saturday night, the first protest was held against the new ultranationalist, Kahanist government. Thousands of protesters gathered in the evening in Habima Square in Tel Aviv, but instead of marching together to the museum plaza for the planned rally, the demonstrators split up into two protest marches. One was organized by Omdim Yahad (Standing Together), led by MKs Ayman Odeh, Naama Lazimi, Ofer Cassif and former MK Mossi Raz, along with many civil society organizations including the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, Breaking the Silence and the Negev Higher Arab Monitoring Committee. An array of protest groups against Benjamin Netanyahu led the second march with torches.

The split protest is not surprising. This is the same split that has been eating away at the center-left camp. Its results were clear in the election: Labor leader Merav Michaeli refused to join with Meretz and left it out of the Knesset, the Joint List split over the question of whether to recommend Yair Lapid as prime minister, and even Lapid’s camp failed to show public readiness to cooperate with Arab parties other than the United Arab List.

The protesters were divided, roughly, into two groups: On one side, the left that’s proud to declare itself the left, waving the banner of civil equality and Jewish-Palestinian cooperation. This camp, composed of Jews and Arabs, is not deterred by Palestinian flags and sees the fight against the occupation as the foundation stone of the struggle for democracy.

The other camp is the “anyone but Bibi” camp, some of whose supporters are afraid of being identified with the left, or with the campaign against the occupation, and are put off by Palestinian flags at the protest, or by speakers such as Odeh, who see the struggle against Netanyahu and the changes to the legal system led by Justice Minister Yariv Levin as secondary to the fight against the occupation, or independent of the struggle for civil equality between Jews and Arabs.

Members of the “anyone but Bibi camp” don’t need to wave the Palestinian flag, but they do need to face it that the damage to democracy and separation of powers is mainly an attack on minorities, above all Arabs. They will be the first and main target to be hurt by any antidemocratic process that occurs in Israel.

For this reason, the idea of excluding the Arabs from the protest, or the Palestinian flag – the symbol of the struggle to end the occupation and establish a Palestinian state alongside Israel – is fundamentally mistaken. There is no democracy with an eternal occupation and without equality, there is no protest without the left, and there is no left without the Arabs.

While the center-left is busy with internal fighting, the right is winning. The protest grows from the ground up, and every attempt to engineer it through divisions and boycotts will end it. There are many reasons to oppose the Netanyahu government – all of them good ones.