Israel's Double Standard: There's No Occupation, but It’s Temporary

The security cabinet’s decision to impose sanctions on the Palestinian Authority in response to the latter’s turning to the International Court of Justice in The Hague so that it can determine whether an occupation lasting for 56 years can be deemed “temporary” is the height of Israeli chutzpa.

A state that never abides by resolutions taken by the international community, accusing anyone who dares hint at imposing sanctions against it of antisemitism, is imposing sanctions of its own against the Palestinian Authority.

There is no limit to the double standards. A government that has just been formed on the basis of the claim that “the Jewish people have an exclusive and incontrovertible right over the entire Land of Israel,” declaring that “the government will foster and promote the settlement of all parts of this land,” specifically in “Judea and Samaria,” is throwing a diplomatic tantrum over someone daring to let the world know that annexation is proceeding at full speed.

Israel claims that there is no occupation, since a people cannot be occupiers in their own land, while on the other hand viewing a Palestinian demand to recognize the fact that this is annexation in practice as a diplomatic-juridical act of aggression. In other words: there is no occupation, but it’s temporary.

“The current government will not accept the diplomatic and legal campaign waged by the Palestinian Authority against the State of Israel quietly, and will respond accordingly,” declared the cabinet, announcing a host of collective punishments such as the freezing of construction in the West Bank’s Area C and a “re-balancing,” in other words a theft, of 39 million dollars belonging to the Palestinian Authority.

Moreover, specific penalties were imposed on those who called a spade a spade, such as the suspension of travel permits to Israel for senior officials who were involved in submitting the petition to the court in The Hague.

For years Israel has been engaged in a prolonged and consistent process of annexing territories, and is headed, according to the government’s foundational principles and to the platforms and worldviews of many of its partners, to its entrenchment through construction and legalization of outposts, with plans for applying Israeli sovereignty over such areas. The only thing Israel is not annexing is the Palestinians themselves, since it is uninterested in turning them into Israeli citizens. This is congruent with the formula of maximal territory with a minimal number of Palestinians.

In tandem, Israel undermines any mode of resistance embraced by the Palestinians, including diplomatic ones. This is egregiously unfair. An occupied people have the right to appeal to international organizations, particularly when the occupiers are exploiting the illusion of impermanence in order to annex their lands.

Furthermore, Israel’s conduct is dangerous since it is leading to the collapse of the Palestinian Authority and Israel is not making any preparations for the day after, when it comes to managing the daily lives of Palestinians and life with no security coordination with their security services.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.