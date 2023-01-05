The Israeli Far-right Government’s Demolition Plan for the Supreme Court

The “reform” that Justice Minister Yariv Levin presented Wednesday is not reform. It is a complete overhaul of the system of government. If even a small part of these proposals are enacted, Israel will be at best a hollow and authoritarian democracy like Hungary, Poland and Turkey. The moves that Levin proposes must be met with broad public protest, particularly in light of the fact that they are being led by Benjamin Netanyahu, a person who has been charged with bribery and who seeks to destroy the justice system in an act of vengeance in order to end his trial.

The proposed outline, according to which only a large majority of Supreme Court justices would be able to overturn a law, after which the Knesset will have the power to re-legislate it by means of a proposed legislative override with an absolute majority – that is, at least 61 of Israel’s 120 Knesset members – effectively erases any possibility of judicial oversight and gives the coalition majority absolute power to trample human rights.

Blocking the option of judicial review of Basic Laws, even theoretically and in extreme cases, will enable the Knesset to enact anything, provided it receives the title “Basic Law.” Increasing the proportion of politicians on the Judicial Appointments Committee will make this process politically biased in all courts, from the magistrate’s and district courts to the Supreme Court. Turning the legal advisors of government ministries into the minister’s private attorneys will make it impossible to supervise the rule of law and will increase corruption.

Nowhere in the entire democratic world is democracy so weak in terms of checks and balances. Israel was weak in this area from the beginning: It has a single parliamentary chamber, controlled by the government, a weak constitution that can be amended at any time and which is not subject to an international human rights court (in contrast to European countries and Britain). The only defenses it has are the power and independence of the Supreme Court, and to a certain extent the independent status and subordination of the ministry legal advisors to the attorney general.

The new government won a majority at the ballot box, but this does not give it the legitimacy to destroy the system of government and to remove the protection of human rights, including freedom of expression and even the right to vote and to be elected. All of the forces that aspire to liberty and human rights must unite to thwart Levin and Netanyahu’s schemes.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.