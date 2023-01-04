Ben-Gvir Proves Who’s in Charge

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir needed little time to enter office and prove the fears concerning his appointment justified. On Tuesday he went up to the Temple Mount, also the site of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, making sure to release a video in which he explains that “The State of Israel will not yield to an organization of murderers.” In doing so, he proved that in his mind there is no difference between the thuggish provocateur who started riots with a no-holds-barred election campaign, and the minister responsible for the security of Israeli citizens.

It is doubtful whether Ben-Gvir cares one bit about the condemnations and reprimands showered on Israel from many quarters – the United States, France, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey and others. The national security minister is occupied mostly with satisfying the desires of fundamentalist-messianic voters, who want a conflagration on the ground and a bloody conflict with the Arab world, the Palestinians in the West Bank, and even the Arab citizens of Israel.

Ben-Gvir keeps repeating his claim, “The government I am a member of will allow no racist discrimination, and Jews will go up to the Temple Mount.” It is unfortunate that his concern for discrimination and inequality is not directed at repealing the nation-state law and the admissions committees law, and to equalizing budgets between the Jewish and Arab communities, or to ending the occupation in the territories.

Netanyahu understands full well the damage caused by Ben-Gvir, and had therefore asked the national security minister to refrain from ascending the mount in the next few days, also in light of the prime minister’s expected visit to the UAE. But Ben-Gvir, like a burglar in broad daylight, spurned the request and made it clear to Netanyahu who is the boss in the new government – and Dubai postponed Netanyahu’s visit to a future, unknown date.

The prime minister’s statement, that he is “committed to strictly maintain the status quo on the Temple Mount without change” was accompanied by a claim that “ministers have visited the Temple Mount more than once in recent years, including former Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, and therefore the argument that there is a change to the status quo is unfounded.”

But Netanyahu understands well that the timing now, as well as the identity of the minister, carry much weight, and that Ben-Gvir’s visit to the mount did indeed violate the status quo. If not for the fact that truth has never been Netanyahu’s guiding light, the prime minister could have simply said: “I have no control over Ben-Gvir, because I am dependent on him.”

And in truth, it should be understood that Ben-Gvir’s provocation is part of the price Netanyahu is paying in order to be prime minister. He has let a bunch of pyromaniacs into the government, all to return to power and crush the judicial system, which “dared” to put him on trial. In his attempt to flee justice, Netanyahu is harming Israel’s standing, its diplomatic ties and its peace treaties with Arab countries. Netanyahu is endangering Israel’s security.

