Anti-Health Minister Arye Dery's New Low

A scenario in which a health minister praises the abolition of a tax that is meant to improve public health sounds unthinkable, but that is exactly what Arye Dery did in his new position as health minister. Dery praised the move by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who on his first day in office canceled the tax on high-sugar beverages (and on disposable tableware).

This is a new low. The health minister believes it serves the public interest to repeal the “harsh decree” imposed on his voters and let them go back to consuming high-sugar beverages at reduced prices – to the delight of the Israeli beverage industry, whose annual sales total more than 2 billion shekels ($567 million).

A minister with a commitment to citizens would provide data challenging the benefits of this tax or discuss the matter with professionals. They would surely have impressed upon him the gravity of Israel’s situation in regard to nutrition and a healthy lifestyle.

If Dery had studied the findings, he would have discovered that sweetened soft drinks are considered a major source of added sugar in the diet and a prominent component of excessive sugar consumption. In addition, their consumption has been linked to obesity and evidence is mounting that links it to metabolic disorders including diabetes and to risk factors for cancer, cardiovascular disease and other illnesses.

If Dery had bothered to take an interest, he would know that the mean daily total sugar intake of Israeli children in grades 7-12 is 146 grams – among the highest in the world – and that 79 percent of Haredi households buy sugar-sweetened beverages. According to a report by the Bank of Israel, during the single year the tax was in effect, purchases of sugar-sweetened beverages by Haredim declined about 17 percent (reflecting declines in the consumption of high-sugar and reduced-sugar sweetened drinks, which are subject to a lower tax rate, of 19 percent and about 15 percent, respectively).

Taxing sugary drinks is not enough. According to the World Health Organization, the tax is even more beneficial when part of a broad package that includes additional tools to reduce the consumption of sugary beverages, such as imposing restrictions on advertising, regulating the messages on packaging, and banning the sale of sugary drinks in schools and other places.

The health minister, who is responsible for public health, should not put the economic interests of one population above his responsibilities. The cancellation of the tax is a dereliction of his duty. The government must reinstate the tax and even consider raising it. This would be a genuine contribution to the health of all Israelis, including Dery’s voters.

