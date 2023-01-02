Let the Ukrainians Work

As of Sunday, Ukrainian citizens who arrived in Israel after October 1, 2022 will not be allowed to work in the country. This bad decision was made by, who else, outgoing Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked. What it means is that people who fled Ukraine under the Russian bombardment and cannot return to their homeland will be barred from making an honest living in Israel and could face starvation.

Israel’s attitude toward refugees and asylum seekers is deplorable. To Shaked’s credit it must be said that she didn't distinguish between men and women or between Blacks and whites; between asylum seekers from Eritrea, Congo, Sudan or Ukraine. Shaked did all she could to make life miserable for those she viewed as a potential threat to “the purity of the Jewish race.”

Ukrainian citizens in Israel enjoy group protection from deportation that is extended each month by the interior minister. It covers all Ukrainians, whether they entered Israel before the Russian invasion in February or after. But to make sure they wouldn’t feel too comfortable in the Jewish state, various and sundry criteria were put in place.

Ukrainians who arrived before October 1 were permitted to work for three months after their arrival, as part of a “nonenforcement” policy of the Interior Ministry’s Population and Immigration Authority. Employment of those who arrived between June and October was restricted: They are permitted to work in only 17 cities in Israel, and only in the fields of hospitality, construction, agriculture and institutional nursing.

In other words, rather than extend all possible help to those whose lives changed unrecognizably in tragic circumstances, Israel insists on making things difficult for them and treating them harshly. Limiting the employment of those Ukrainians to certain cities and occupations increases their chance of exploitation by employers, who are well aware of their difficulty in finding work. As a result, they might live in want and poverty. Even as it is, they receive no social services and have very few rights.

But while Ukrainians who arrived before October 1 are permitted to find work, those who arrived after this arbitrary date will be forced to stop working. This is a cruel decision, which is at complete odds with the idea of taking in people fleeing from war. Instead of helping, Israel torments.

The state has until January 15 to tell the district court handling the case if the new government will change its protocol restricting the employment of certain asylum seekers, including Ukrainians, to only 17 cities.

The new Interior Minister, Arye Dery, would do well to also repeal the restriction on hiring Ukrainians who arrived in Israel after October 1.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.