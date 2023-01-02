High Court Must Disqualify Arye Dery

The High Court of Justice on Thursday will hear petitions to disqualify Arye Dery, the chairman of Shas, from serving as a minister. The petition will be heard by an expanded panel of 11 justices – s decision made because Supreme Court President Esther Hayut felt this is a crucial issue.

The last time such a dramatic issue was heard by such a High Court panel was over the petitions against tasking a defendant in corruption cases, Benjamin Netanyahu, with forming a government. At the time, the High Court ruled unanimously – 11 in favor, none against – that no legal hindrance existed to Netanyahu becoming prime minister.

The Dery petitions could influence the composition and stability of the new Netanyahu government, and as a result the need for the expanded panel is clear. In the High Court petition in the case of Netanyahu two and a half years ago, the justices made it clear to the petitioners that no legal basis existed that could be used to disqualify Netanyahu. In Dery’s case, at least three main justifications exist for such a disqualification.

One, Dery’s appointment as a cabinet minister was enabled by a special amendment to the Basic Law on the Government that forbade the barring from politics of someone sentenced only to probation. The amendment appears to apply generally, but its passage was the result of personal considerations. That is why the amendment to the Basic Law can be struck down either because it is unconstitutional, or because it abuses the Knesset’s authority to legislate Basic Laws. A ruling against the amendment would revoke Dery’s appointment, and it would be necessary to turn to the chairman of the Central Elections Committee to rule on whether the tax offenses for which Dery was convicted are not “crimes of moral turpitude” – in which case he could be reappointed.

The High Court can rule the appointment is improper because of a lack of reasonableness. Is it reasonable that a prime minister such as Netanyahu can appoint someone convicted of corruption and financial crimes to a cabinet post that controls billions of shekels in public funds? Even before Dery was convicted of tax offenses, the court ruled that his appointment as a minister was borderline illegitimate. After his more recent conviction, it seems this border has been crossed.

In addition, the judicial “estoppel” doctrine states that when a person benefits from a certain claim in court, the court will prevent him from making the opposite claim later, as such actions show a lack of good faith and harm the public trust in the legal system. Dery benefitted from a lenient plea bargain because he was leaving politics. He is not entitled to exploit that leniency now as a permit to return to power.

Beyond all the legal casuistry there is also a matter of common sense: How can it be that in order to let the cat guard the cream, they appoint a cat that has already lapped up a number of bowls in the past? For the public good, the High Court of Justice must nullify Dery’s appointment.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.