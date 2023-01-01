Attorney General Baharav-Miara, Don’t Quit Now

The ink isn’t yet dry on the pledge of allegiance signed by the new cabinet members, and the campaign of humiliating and undercutting the authority of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has already begun.

‘Time to resist’: Top Israeli civil rights activist prepares for Bibi's ‘nightmare government' Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

There is no doubt that among the targets of the bulldozer government, along with the High Court of Justice, is also the office of the attorney general. First of all, because the attorney general – whose duties include heading the state prosecution in Israel – can delay proceedings in criminal cases (in effect, closing the case), including proceedings currently underway in the Jerusalem District Court.

But the attorney general is also sworn to uphold the rule of law and is considered a critical gatekeeper in the Israel system of government, which has very little in the way of checks and balances. And since the new government aims to destroy the rule of law and to undermine any balance designed to moderate the coalition majority, the institution of the attorney general is a key target for dismantling.

The attorney general’s dismissal would entail a difficult legal process and arouse harsh public criticism. An easier route for the government and the prime minister is to cause her to resign instead, by humiliating, ignoring and bypassing her and trying to make her irrelevant. The decision not to invite her to the first cabinet meeting was a step in this direction. This humiliation is not a personal attack on her; rather it undermines Israel’s standing as a state of law. That is why it is important that the attorney general remains in her post and not reward those who come to destroy the rule of law: that is, to replace her with someone who will act on their behalf.

In addition, strong opposition must be mounted to proposals, raised before the election and now as well, to split the attorney general’s job in two. Even if there are straightforward arguments to be made for splitting the position (and they can be discussed at other times), it’s important to recall that the government is now headed by a person on trial for bribery. The entire point of the split now is to strip the attorney general of her prosecutorial powers and transfer them to a new general prosecutor, who will be appointed on behalf of the accused or his agents. Such a prosecutor would quickly bring about a “reconsideration” of the case and eventually its closure.

Such a move, where the accused chooses the prosecutor and in this way ends his trial, is appropriate for a banana republic, not a democratic state. Apart from the obvious impact on Netanyahu’s cases, it would send a message that the rule of law and the war on corruption have ended, and the state prosecution will become a political tool in the hands of the government. An apolitical and independent prosecution is critical to the rule of law.

It is to be hoped that Baharav-Miara will remain in her position despite the difficult days ahead, with the support of everyone to whom Israeli democracy is still dear.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.