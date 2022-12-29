Who Controls the IDF?

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi decided at the last moment of his term to take action: He initiated a conversation with Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu. According to reports, the two agreed that decisions involving the army will be made only after the Israel Defense Forces has presented the anticipated consequences. There is nothing about this conversation, dubbed a “reassurance talk,” to ensure that the army’s position would be accepted, and there is no guarantee that Netanyahu will keep his promise to consult before deciding. But the very fact that the talk was held reveals a deep and dangerous malfunction that threatens to destroy the coordination between the military and the government.

In other times, there would have been no need for such a talk. The relationship between the army and the government always rested on consensus, by which the army has standing not only in managing its own conduct but also in setting policy that could affect national security. However, the inclusion of members of Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionism in the cabinet and their brutish arrogation of areas of the chief of staff’s responsibility, with Netanyahu’s consent, jeopardizes this basic understanding.

The decision to place Border Police forces in the West Bank under the command of the convicted felon Itamar Ben-Gvir and the coordination of government activities in the territories to Bezalel Smotrich, and to have the Sephardi chief rabbi appoint the chief military rabbi, erodes the chief of staff’s sole control of the main burning front the army faces: fighting terror and protecting civilian and military stability in the West Bank. Now the army will be subject to extremist political whims with a clear and present potential to ignite violence.

In the new hierarchy, the army will no longer be subject only to decisions of the cabinet and the defense minister. The army, under Chief of Staff-designate Herzl Halevi, will also have to obey the direct instructions of two extremist cabinet members whose worldview is rooted in ultranationalist religious ideology. This ideology has for years seen the army as a hostile entity that serves unworthy governments whose goal is to cause the settlement enterprise to fail.

One may imagine the fundamental contradictions Levi will face when he must navigate between the policies of the prime minister and the defense minister and orders from Smotrich, or to coordinate the activities of the army with those of Border Police units in the West Bank, which will serve as Ben-Gvir’s private militias. In such conditions it will be difficult to demand from the chief of staff comprehensive responsibility for Israel’s security.

Even worse, in light of Netanyahu’s proven weakness vis-a-vis the extremist members of his cabinet, he cannot be trusted to give the chief of staff the necessary backing and properly lead the country through the security challenges that await it.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.