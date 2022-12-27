Leave Israel Frey Alone

The downfall of Israeli democracy is being conducted by the book, without skipping a single chapter, including political persecution and the arrest of journalists who promote worldviews contradictory to those of the government. Journalist Israel Frey was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of crimes of incitement to terror and incitement to violence and was cuffed hand and foot. The reason was tweets he posted on Twitter a few months ago, in which he wrote, among other things, that “attacking security forces is not terror” and dubbing a Palestinian who had planned a lethal attack a “hero.”

The police said that last month, the State Prosecutor’s Office approved the opening of an investigation against him, but after he refused to report for the investigation, the court issued an arrest warrant against him (Josh Breiner, Haaretz, December 27).

This arrest should not be removed from the political context, in which the most dangerous right-wing, racist government in Israel’s history – in which a convicted, inflammatory Kahanist, ultranationalist and racist is about to be the national security minister and in effect control the police – is taking shape.

In the public atmosphere created after the victory of the right in the November election, harassing Frey and turning him into a scapegoat are likely to become a kind of “peace offering” by the police to the new government. At a time when the parties of the incoming government are signing coalition agreements and promising to distort the law so that discrimination will be legal and incitement to racism will not prevent an individual or a slate from running for the Knesset, the Israel Police is persecuting a left-wing journalist for the crime of incitement to terror and incitement to violence – because of a tweet.

Frey is not inciting to terror or to violence. Rather, in his tweet he rejects the assumption that violent opposition to the occupation when directed against the security forces should be considered terror. That is an opinion which is hard for Israelis to hear, after they have become accustomed to considering any act of opposition to the occupation as an act of terror. After all, even a Palestinian petition to international institutions for the purpose of political recognition is described as “political terror.”

We can argue with Frey, and we can be angry at him, but his words are protected under the right to freedom of expression. A democratic country in the full sense of the term does not incriminate citizens because of speech that is not within the realm of specific threats to incitement and violence, and it certainly doesn’t prosecute them because of tweets on social media.

But Israel is deteriorating with appalling speed and morphing from being “the only democracy in the Middle East,” on which it prided itself, into a country with a thin democratic shell that conceals anti-democratic practices of persecution, discrimination, ultranationalism and racism.

A blow to freedom of expression and freedom of the press is a clear symptom of the deterioration of democracy. Frey’s arrest is a clear example of political persecution. This case should be closed immediately.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.